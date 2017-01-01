Washington State men's basketball at Washington

Washington State forward Josh Hawkinson and Washington State guard Ike Iroegbu celebrate the Cougars' 79-74 win against the Huskies. The Washington Huskies played the Washington State Cougars in a basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, January 1, 2017.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
University of Washington forward Noah Dickerson (15) and Washington State forward Josh Hawkinson (24) fight for a rebound in the second half. The Washington Huskies played the Washington State Cougars in a basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, January 1, 2017.
Players celebrate with WSU guard and Tacoma native Malachi Flynn (22) after Flynn hit a key shot in the final seconds of the game. The Washington Huskies played the Washington State Cougars in a basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, January 1, 2017.
University of Washington forward Noah Dickerson (15) puts up a shot in the second half. The Washington Huskies played the Washington State Cougars in a basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, January 1, 2017.
University of Washington guard Markelle Fultz (20) makes a fadeaway three-point-shot in the final minute of the game over Washington State forward Josh Hawkinson. The Washington Huskies played the Washington State Cougars in a basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, January 1, 2017.
Washington State forward Josh Hawkinson (24) and guard Ike Iroegbu (2) try to pull a rebound from University of Washington forward Noah Dickerson (15) in the second half. The Washington Huskies played the Washington State Cougars in a basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, January 1, 2017.
Washington State center Conor Clifford (42) gets his finger on a shot by University of Washington guard Markelle Fultz (20) in the second half. The Washington Huskies played the Washington State Cougars in a basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, January 1, 2017.
University of Washington guard Markelle Fultz (20) passes while Washington State forward Jeff Pollard (13) defends in the second half. The Washington Huskies played the Washington State Cougars in a basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, January 1, 2017.
University of Washington guard Markelle Fultz (20) drives the ball up the court in the second half. The Washington Huskies played the Washington State Cougars in a basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, January 1, 2017.
Players celebrate after a three-point-shot by Washington State guard Malachi Flynn (22) in the second half. The Washington Huskies played the Washington State Cougars in a basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, January 1, 2017.
Players including University of Washington forward Sam Timmins (center) fight for a rebound in the second half. The Washington Huskies played the Washington State Cougars in a basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, January 1, 2017.
Washington State forward Robert Franks (3) pulls down a rebound but goes out of bounds while pursued by University of Washington forward Dominic Green (22) in the second half. The Washington Huskies played the Washington State Cougars in a basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, January 1, 2017.
University of Washington forward Noah Dickerson (15) puts up a shot through the defense of Washington State center Conor Clifford (42) in the second half. The Washington Huskies played the Washington State Cougars in a basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, January 1, 2017.
University of Washington forward Noah Dickerson (15) shoots in the second half. The Washington Huskies played the Washington State Cougars in a basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, January 1, 2017.
University of Washington forward Matthew Atewe (41) and Washington State forward Josh Hawkinson (24) go up for a rebound in the first half. The Washington Huskies played the Washington State Cougars in a basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, January 1, 2017.
University of Washington forward Sam Timmins (33) and Washington State forward Josh Hawkinson (24) fight for a rebound in the first half. The Washington Huskies played the Washington State Cougars in a basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, January 1, 2017.
University of Washington guard Markelle Fultz (20) shoots over the defense of Washington State center Conor Clifford (42) in the first half. The Washington Huskies played the Washington State Cougars in a basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, January 1, 2017.
The Washington Huskies played the Washington State Cougars in a basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, January 1, 2017.
Washington State guard KJ Langston (10) anticipates a rebound in the first half. The Washington Huskies played the Washington State Cougars in a basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, January 1, 2017.
University of Washington forward Noah Dickerson (15) watches as his shot falls in the first half. The Washington Huskies played the Washington State Cougars in a basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, January 1, 2017.
