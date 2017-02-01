Pac-12 recruiting rankings

A look at the Pac-12 football recruiting classes, in order of Scout.com’s national rankings:
1. USC (No. 5 nationally): Only two teams — Alabama and Ohio State — signed more five-star prospects than the Trojans, who capitalized on their late-season surge. Seven top-100 recruits dot their list of signees.
2. OREGON (16): A coaching change did not hurt the Ducks on the recruiting trail. Willie Taggart and staff closed masterfully, picking up several big commitments in the final week before signing day, including four-star athlete Deommodore Lenoir.
3. UCLA (21): The Bruins landed six top-300 players, including a pair of five-star prospects — defensive end Jaelan Phillips and cornerback Darnay Holmes — ranked among the top 20 players in the country.
4. WASHINGTON (23): The Huskies’ ranking was hurt by a smaller class size — its average star rating is much higher — but 10 four-star signees give UW plenty of talent to work with. Keep an eye on Eastside Catholic tight end Hunter Bryant.
5. STANFORD (24): The Cardinal are only rated this low because they only signed 14 players. But with five top-100 players and three five-star recruits — including Graham-Kapowsin offensive tackle Foster Sarell — this is still a dynamite class.
6. COLORADO (30): What a difference a year makes. The Buffaloes’ 2016 class ranked 65th nationally and last in the conference, but after winning the Pac-12 South title, Colorado signed 27 players, including four four-star prospects. The highest-ranked: offensive tackle Jake Moretti.
7. UTAH (33): Jaylon Johnson, a four-star cornerback from Fresno, California, is the Utes’ top recruit in a 20-player class. They also added four junior-college prospects, a group highlighted by four-star cornerback Tareke Lewis and four-star linebacker Marquise Blair.
8. WASHINGTON STATE (39): The Cougars lost a few commitments in the weeks leading up to signing day, but also pulled in a flip of their own: four-star receiver Jamire Calvin, who had been committed to Nebraska. WSU signed 25 players as of Wednesday afternoon.
9. OREGON STATE (43): Not a bad showing for coach Gary Andersen and staff after another tough year. The Beavers’ 24-player class includes former Idaho quarterback Jake Luton, who played last season at Ventura College.
10. ARIZONA STATE (44): After signing seven junior-college players a year ago, coach Todd Graham took only one in this year’s class: quarterback Blake Barnett, who transferred from Alabama to Palomar Junior College and recently won an appeal to be eligible to play in 2017.
11. ARIZONA (T46): The Wildcats signed 25 players, but just one — Ontario, California, athlete Nathan Tilford — is considered a four-star prospect.
12. CALIFORNIA (64): Justin Wilcox’s first recruiting class at Cal includes one top-300 prospect, four-star cornerback Elijah Hicks, and only 15 players total. But Cal did get a late commitment from Pullman High School tight end Ben Moos, the son of WSU athletic director Bill Moos.
