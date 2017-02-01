A look at Washington’s 2017 football recruiting class

Salvon Ahmed, RB, 5-11, 185, Kirkland (Juanita): One of UW’s 10 four-star prospects in this class, Ahmed will play running back and some receiver, too, according to running backs coach Keith Bhonapha.
Henry Bainivalu, OL, 6-6, 302, Sammamish (Skyline): The Huskies missed out on Graham-Kapowsin offensive tackle Foster Sarell, but Bainivalu could prove to be a valuable in-state lineman, too.
Hunter Bryant, TE, 6-3, 241, Issaquah (Eastside Catholic): Bryant is the only member of UW’s class ranked in the top 100 by Scout.com (No. 73), and is a strong candidate to make an instant impact.
Terrell Bynum, WR, 6-0, 184, Bellflower, Calif. (St. John Bosco): Top-300 recruit caught 58 passes for 737 yards and seven touchdowns as a senior last season.
Alex Cook, WR, 6-1, 175, Sacramento, Calif. (Sheldon): One of three receivers in this class ranked in Scout.com’s top 300, Cook also played defensive back in high school.
Ali Gaye, DL, 6-6, 276, Edmonds (Edmonds-Woodway): Described as “a beast” by defensive line coach Ikaika Malloe, Gaye was named to USA Today’s All-Washington team last season.
Jake Haener, QB, 6-0, 196, Danville, Calif. (Monte Vista): Three-star recruit passed for 8,464 yards with 90 touchdowns and 24 interceptions during his high-school career.
Ty Jones, WR, 6-4, 206, Provo, Utah (Provo): Made a late visit to UCLA, but the four-star recruit and U.S. Army All-American stuck with the Huskies.
Jaxson Kirkland, OL, 6-6, 310, Portland, Ore. (Jesuit): Son of former UW lineman Dean Kirkland also had offers from Oregon and UCLA, and was a 6A first-team all-state selection.
Jordan Lolohea, OLB, 6-1, 247, Salt Lake City (East): The biggest surprise in UW’s signing class, Lolohea picked the Huskies over Utah and BYU. Was a defensive end in high school but will play outside linebacker at UW.
Brandon McKinney, S, 6-0, 191, Orange, Calif. (Lutheran): Had 71 tackles and three interceptions last season as a senior, and was ranked the No. 25 safety in the 2017 class by ESPN.
Elijah Molden, CB, 5-10, 181, West Linn, Ore. (West Linn): Perhaps the most satisfying signing for UW in this class, because Molden’s father, Alex, was an All-American defensive back at Oregon.
Ariel Ngata, LB, 6-3, 206, Folsom, Calif. (Folsom): Played at the same high school as UW quarterback Jake Browning, and was a first-team All-California selection by USA Today.
Cole Norgaard, OL, 6-4, 277, Stockton, Calif. (St. Mary’s): UW O-line coach Chris Strausser on Norgaard: “Sleeper, competitive, extremely athletic.”
Cade Otton, TE, 6-4, 220, Tumwater (Tumwater): Grandson of legendary Tumwater coach Sid Otton caught 95 passes for 1,705 yards and 33 touchdowns in his career — all school records.
Keith Taylor, CB, 6-3, 189, Anaheim, Calif. (Servite): Another four-star recruit for UW’s secondary. Rivals.com considers Taylor the No. 14 cornerback in the country.
Joe Tryon, OLB, 6-5, 238, Renton (Hazen): Played defensive line in high school, but the Huskies consider him an outside linebacker.
Joel Whitford, P, 6-4, 215, Neerim South, Australia (Santa Barbara City College): Enrolled at UW in January and will participate in spring practices. Did not play football last season.
