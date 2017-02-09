Without star guard Markelle Fultz, Huskies fall 81-66 at Colorado

Rock bottom arrived with Markelle Fultz wearing a sweatshirt and sweatpants, seated on the bench for the duration of Washington’s never-had-a-chance loss at Colorado on Thursday night.
Fultz, the Pac-12’s leading scorer and the projected No. 1 pick in this year’s NBA draft, sat out with a sore knee. He is considered day-to-day. So he helped his teammates stretch before the game. He helped contest warm-up jumpers. He helped rebound during shooting drills.
Once the game began, he could only watch, a spectator for UW’s most inevitable display of ineptitude.
This has been a trying season for the Huskies, and that’s in spite of Fultz being mostly spectacular. Without him, they struggled to resemble a Pac-12 basketball team, losing 81-66 at the Coors Events Center to a Colorado team that isn’t very good, either.
And lest you cut the Huskies too much slack for missing Fultz, it should be noted the Buffaloes played without two starters, seniors Xavier Johnson and Wesley Gordon, who remain suspended for violating team rules. So it could have been worse.
It wasn’t great, regardless. The Huskies seemed to play hard, keeping the lead below double-digits for much of the first half. But Fultz’s absence was obvious: UW committed 10 first-half turnovers as the Buffaloes wisely pressured in backcourt, particularly when sophomore guard David Crisp went to the bench with early foul trouble.
On one possession, UW committed a 10-second violation after sophomore guard Dominic Green — he started for Fultz — was trapped in a corner, attempted to pass to the other side of the court and threw the ball off the Huskies’ own basket.
Colorado ultimately turned 14 UW turnovers into 14 points. George King led CU with 21 points and Derrick White added 16.
Dan Kingma, the seldom-used former walk-on, played 21 minutes, sometimes bringing the ball up the court and initiating UW’s offense. He finished with six points and an assist in 21 minutes without a turnover. Bitumba Baruti, a seldom-used freshman guard, was the Huskies’ first sub off the bench. Greg Bowman, a walk-on, played in the first half for the first time in his career.
The Huskies (9-15, 2-10 in Pac-12) trailed 42-31 at halftime and trailed by 16 points in the second half before making a mini-run to trim the margin to 62-52 with 8:55 to play. Noah Dickerson cut it to single digits, at 65-56, with a pair of free throws with 7:01 to play. And Matisse Thybulle cut the margin to 68-61 on a 3-pointer with 5:44 to play.
But Colorado forward Lucas Seiwert answered that basket with a 3-pointer of his own. White followed an empty UW possession with a pull-up jumper. Bryce Peters drove for a dunk. King made a pair of free throws. King drove and scored. Just like that, an 11-0 run made it 79-61, and the game was over.
The Huskies had little offensive rhythm without Fultz, shooting 42.9 percent from the field. And they allowed Colorado to shoot 50.8 percent, struggling to contest shots while allowing 13 offensive rebounds and 18 second-chance points.
On Saturday, the Huskies visit Utah, which defeated them 94-72 in Seattle earlier this season.
As if that doesn’t make the matchup intimidating enough, remember: Fultz played in that game.
