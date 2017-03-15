Huskies next basketball coach: Six candidates to consider

With Lorenzo Romar out as Washington’s men’s basketball coach, here are a few names to keep in mind as the school begins its search for a replacement.
ERIC MUSSELMAN
Job: Head coach at Nevada
Age: 52
Credentials: A former NBA head coach with the Warriors and Kings, Musselman’s career took him to the college ranks, where he has guided Nevada to a 52-20 record in two seasons. The Wolf Pack won the Mountain West regular season and tournament championships this year to qualify for the NCAA tournament with a 28-6 record.
Concerns: Musselman grants his players a lot of freedom on the court – NBA-style – which is similar to the way Romar coached. UW might want more of a departure.
TOMMY LLOYD
Job: Assistant at Gonzaga
Age: 42
Credentials: Lloyd is coach Mark Few’s top assistant – he’s been with GU since 2000 – and is responsible for much of the Bulldogs’ international recruiting success. He is also from Kelso and, obviously, is familiar with the Northwest.
Concerns: He’s never been a head coach. And he is believed to be the coach-in-waiting behind Few at Gonzaga, meaning the UW job might not appeal to him.
T.J. OTZELBERGER
Job: Head coach at South Dakota State
Age: 39
Credentials: In his first season as a head coach, Otzelberger led South Dakota State (18-16, 8-8 in Summit League) to this year’s NCAA tournament as a No. 16 seed. He was also a coveted assistant and a strong recruiter at Washington and Iowa State.
Concerns: Only one year of head coaching experience, and UW might not want to hire a coach who worked for the one it just fired.
DAN MAJERLE
Job: Head coach at Grand Canyon University
Age: 51
Credentials: A former NBA All-Star, Majerle was an assistant for the Phoenix Suns from 2008-13 before taking the head job at Grand Canyon. He has led the school to an 81-46 record in four seasons as it has transitioned into the Division 1 ranks.
Concerns: He’s never coached at the high-major college level.
LEON RICE
Job: Head coach at Boise State
Age: 53
Credentials: A 142-86 record in seven seasons at Boise State, including a pair of NCAA tournament appearances and a conference title in 2014-15. Also a Washington native (Richland), an alumnus of Washington State and an assistant at Gonzaga from 1998-2010.
Concerns: Hasn’t made the tournament in two years, and hasn’t proven he can recruit at a Pac-12 level.
TRAVIS DECUIRE
Job: Head coach at Montana
Age: 46
Credentials: A Seattle native and Mercer Island High School alumnus, DeCuire has obvious regional ties and could recruit the area well. As a former assistant at California for six years, he understands the Pac-12 landscape. And he has led Montana to a 39-15 conference record in three seasons as the Grizzlies’ coach.
Concerns: He might not be ready. And in three years at Montana, he has yet to make an NCAA tournament appearance, despite finishing as regular-season conference co-champions in 2014-15.
