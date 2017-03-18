UW women coast past Montana State, 91-63, in first round of NCAA tournament

2:48 Chuck Berry's rock ’n’ roll legacy Pause

0:50 When is it OK to drive after drinking? Impaired judgment makes it hard to tell

2:08 Nisqually Tribe unveils statue honoring Standing Rock warriors

5:54 2016 Realtor of the Year looks at the current and future housing markets

1:05 How to file an Olympia public records request

0:45 Capital vs Olympia Baseball

0:24 Happy birthday, Leonys

0:49 Anne Buck builds a wall in downtown Olympia

2:05 Sheriff confirms police had been to Glen Carbon home about 50 times