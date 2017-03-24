Huskies grant Porter’s release; Atewe to transfer, Dickerson to explore options

The University of Washington has officially granted star men’s basketball recruit Michael Porter Jr. a release from his signed national letter of intent, a UW spokesperson confirmed Thursday.
Porter, the No. 1-ranked recruit in the country and the Naismith High School Player of the Year, signed with UW in November but said after the firing last week of coach Lorenzo Romar — his godfather — that he would seek a release from his NLI. Porter told reporters on Wednesday that he is still considering UW, along with Missouri, Oklahoma and Virginia.
It is widely believed that Porter Jr. will follow his father, in-limbo UW assistant Michael Porter Sr., to his next coaching destination, and it seems likely that destination will be Missouri. Porter Jr. said his father has a job offer from new Missouri head coach Cuonzo Martin, and that “if he accepts that, not saying I’ll definitely go there, but it’d be big.”
New UW coach Mike Hopkins said at his introductory press conference Wednesday that he had not yet met with the Porter family, but that he planned to soon.
UW athletic director Jen Cohen told Sports Radio KJR on Thursday that Porter requested his release last week.
DICKERSON EXPLORING OPTIONS; ATEWE GONE
ESPN reported Thursday that UW forward Noah Dickerson, a sophomore this season, has requested his release from the school and plans to explore his transfer options.
Dickerson was UW’s third-leading scorer this season, averaging 12.5 points and a team-best 8.2 rebounds. He played particularly well in the Huskies’ final 10 games, averaging 16.8 points and 8.1 rebounds in that time.
Another UW forward, junior Matthew Atewe, announced on Twitter that he will graduate from UW and play his final collegiate season elsewhere.
Atewe, a transfer from Auburn who sat out the 2015-16 season, averaged 2.2 points and 2.3 rebounds in 19 games for the Huskies in 2016-17.
Christian Caple: 253-597-8437, @ChristianCaple
Comments