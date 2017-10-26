Three takeaways from Chris Petersen’s press conference

2:47 Richard Sherman on why he would fly with Jimmy Graham, what he expects Dwight Freeney can do for Seahawks Pause

2:25 Olympia City Council adds Home Fund measure to February ballot

1:38 MiSo Fit Fast Fresh opens second location in Lacey

1:40 No room at the Thurston County jail

1:15 Look at the overwhelmingly positive responses to #metoo, a hashtag for survivors of sexual abuse

2:02 Timberline blanks North Thurston in Thurston County's oldest rivalry game

0:32 Worst case earthquake scenario for Seattle

27:39 Olympia City Council, Position 5

3:43 'Patriotic Education and Fitness' class is mandatory at College of the Ozarks