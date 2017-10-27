UW has sunny outlook toward playing a day game against UCLA

More Videos 1:03 Garth Brooks super fan is ‘beyond excited’ for Tacoma concert Pause 1:38 MiSo Fit Fast Fresh opens second location in Lacey 0:32 Worst case earthquake scenario for Seattle 2:02 Timberline blanks North Thurston in Thurston County's oldest rivalry game 2:05 Evergreen rally seeks open dialogue, safety 1:40 No room at the Thurston County jail 0:53 JBLM's 100th birthday celebration 0:43 Huskies lineman Andrew Kirkland stresses fundamentals for O-Line 2:47 Richard Sherman on why he would fly with Jimmy Graham, what he expects Dwight Freeney can do for Seahawks 1:01 Two women, two dogs, 176 days adrift at sea Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Bierria, Pettis discuss UW having a day game Washington players Keishawn Bierria, Dante Pettis and Andrew Kirkland talk about what it means to have a day game. Washington players Keishawn Bierria, Dante Pettis and Andrew Kirkland talk about what it means to have a day game. Ryan S. Clark ryan.clark@thenewstribune.com

Washington players Keishawn Bierria, Dante Pettis and Andrew Kirkland talk about what it means to have a day game. Ryan S. Clark ryan.clark@thenewstribune.com