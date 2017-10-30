More Videos

Ghoulishly Grimm Manor in Lacey voted area's spookiest spot 1:24

Ghoulishly Grimm Manor in Lacey voted area's spookiest spot

Pause
Speed increasing traffic challenge Ruddell Road other Lacey streets 2:22

Speed increasing traffic challenge Ruddell Road other Lacey streets

UW’s Chris Petersen on the run game, defense 0:38

UW’s Chris Petersen on the run game, defense

Former Trump campaign chair Manafort indicted for money laundering 1:12

Former Trump campaign chair Manafort indicted for money laundering

Bierria, Pettis discuss UW having a day game 0:51

Bierria, Pettis discuss UW having a day game

Evergreen rally seeks open dialogue, safety 2:05

Evergreen rally seeks open dialogue, safety

Gregg Bell on what he saw, heard, and thought of crazy Seahawks win over Texans 6:50

Gregg Bell on what he saw, heard, and thought of crazy Seahawks win over Texans

Timberline stomps Peninsula to win second consecutive 3A SSC title 3:18

Timberline stomps Peninsula to win second consecutive 3A SSC title

Climbing atop the Tacoma Dome to fly the Garth flag 1:17

Climbing atop the Tacoma Dome to fly the Garth flag

No room at the Thurston County jail 1:40

No room at the Thurston County jail

  • UW’s Chris Petersen on the run game, defense

    Huskies coach Chris Petersen speaks with reporters during his Monday press conference.

Huskies coach Chris Petersen speaks with reporters during his Monday press conference. Ryan S. Clark ryan.clark@thenewstribune.com
Huskies coach Chris Petersen speaks with reporters during his Monday press conference. Ryan S. Clark ryan.clark@thenewstribune.com

University of Washington

What’s next for UW now that TE Hunter Bryant will be out for a while?

By Ryan S. Clark

ryan.clark@thenewstribune.com

October 30, 2017 12:58 PM

SEATTLE

Washington will be without emerging freshman tight end Hunter Bryant for a “significant period of time,” coach Chris Petersen said during his Monday press conference.

Bryant injured his leg during the team’s 44-23 win over UCLA on Saturday at Husky Stadium.

“We still haven’t gotten the final, official ruling,” Petersen said. “But I don’t think until I hear from the doctors that, ‘This is what it is,’ we’re still looking at a couple things.

“He’ll be out for a while. That I can say.”

Bryant becomes the third offensive starter the No. 11 Huskies (6-1, 4-1 Pac-12) have lost to a serious and/or season-ending injury this campaign.

UW was already without star left tackle Trey Adams, who injured his knee in a loss at Arizona State. The first starter to go down was junior receiver Chico McClatcher. He broke his ankle in the team’s win at Colorado.

Bryant’s production was able to help the Huskies somewhat soften the blow of losing McClatcher. The 6-foot-2 and 239-pound Bryant was rated by Rivals a four-star recurit and the nation’s No. 4 tight end last season.

He gradually became an important part of the offense with his breakout performance coming against California. Bryant caught nine passes for 121 yards and a touchdown against the Golden Bears.

The former Eastside Catholic standout was second on the team with 22 receptions and 331 yards through eight games.

Bryant’s absence means the Huskies will likely turn to senior tight end Will Dissly to fill the void in the passing game. His 12 receptions for 158 yards are the third-most on the roster.

From there, the Huskies will have to sort through their options.

Aside from Bryant and Dissly, there are only two tight ends who even recorded a pass this year. Jacob Kizer, who has played in seven games, has two receptions for 17 yards.

Drew Sample, who has played in five games, missed three games due to injury. Sample does have four receptions for 48 yards with three of his catches coming in the season-opening win at Rutgers.

Ryan S. Clark: @ryan_s_clark

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Ghoulishly Grimm Manor in Lacey voted area's spookiest spot 1:24

Ghoulishly Grimm Manor in Lacey voted area's spookiest spot

Pause
Speed increasing traffic challenge Ruddell Road other Lacey streets 2:22

Speed increasing traffic challenge Ruddell Road other Lacey streets

UW’s Chris Petersen on the run game, defense 0:38

UW’s Chris Petersen on the run game, defense

Former Trump campaign chair Manafort indicted for money laundering 1:12

Former Trump campaign chair Manafort indicted for money laundering

Bierria, Pettis discuss UW having a day game 0:51

Bierria, Pettis discuss UW having a day game

Evergreen rally seeks open dialogue, safety 2:05

Evergreen rally seeks open dialogue, safety

Gregg Bell on what he saw, heard, and thought of crazy Seahawks win over Texans 6:50

Gregg Bell on what he saw, heard, and thought of crazy Seahawks win over Texans

Timberline stomps Peninsula to win second consecutive 3A SSC title 3:18

Timberline stomps Peninsula to win second consecutive 3A SSC title

Climbing atop the Tacoma Dome to fly the Garth flag 1:17

Climbing atop the Tacoma Dome to fly the Garth flag

No room at the Thurston County jail 1:40

No room at the Thurston County jail

  • UW’s Chris Petersen on the run game, defense

    Huskies coach Chris Petersen speaks with reporters during his Monday press conference.

UW’s Chris Petersen on the run game, defense

View More Video