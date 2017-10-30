What’s next for UW now that TE Hunter Bryant will be out for a while?

Washington will be without emerging freshman tight end Hunter Bryant for a “significant period of time,” coach Chris Petersen said during his Monday press conference.
Bryant injured his leg during the team’s 44-23 win over UCLA on Saturday at Husky Stadium.
“We still haven’t gotten the final, official ruling,” Petersen said. “But I don’t think until I hear from the doctors that, ‘This is what it is,’ we’re still looking at a couple things.
“He’ll be out for a while. That I can say.”
Bryant becomes the third offensive starter the No. 11 Huskies (6-1, 4-1 Pac-12) have lost to a serious and/or season-ending injury this campaign.
UW was already without star left tackle Trey Adams, who injured his knee in a loss at Arizona State. The first starter to go down was junior receiver Chico McClatcher. He broke his ankle in the team’s win at Colorado.
Bryant’s production was able to help the Huskies somewhat soften the blow of losing McClatcher. The 6-foot-2 and 239-pound Bryant was rated by Rivals a four-star recurit and the nation’s No. 4 tight end last season.
He gradually became an important part of the offense with his breakout performance coming against California. Bryant caught nine passes for 121 yards and a touchdown against the Golden Bears.
The former Eastside Catholic standout was second on the team with 22 receptions and 331 yards through eight games.
Bryant’s absence means the Huskies will likely turn to senior tight end Will Dissly to fill the void in the passing game. His 12 receptions for 158 yards are the third-most on the roster.
From there, the Huskies will have to sort through their options.
Aside from Bryant and Dissly, there are only two tight ends who even recorded a pass this year. Jacob Kizer, who has played in seven games, has two receptions for 17 yards.
Drew Sample, who has played in five games, missed three games due to injury. Sample does have four receptions for 48 yards with three of his catches coming in the season-opening win at Rutgers.
Ryan S. Clark: @ryan_s_clark
Comments