Pac-12 rankings: Huskies still No.1 but who’s moved up to No. 2?

PAC-12 RANKINGS
1. WASHINGTON (7-1, No. 1 last week)
Last week: Won vs. UCLA, 44-23
This week: Sat. vs. Oregon
Pac-12’s best chance for a CFP bid must continue its winning ways against Oregon.
2. STANFORD (6-2, No. 2)
Last week: Won at Oregon State, 15-14
This week: Sat. at Washington State
A win’s a win and right now, the Cardinal have five in a row. It’s the longest active streak in the Pac-12.
3. USC (7-2, No. 4)
Last week: Won at Arizona State, 48-17
This week: Sat. vs. Arizona
Hmm. Sam Darnold vs. Khalil Tate? Yeah, that might be a fun game to watch.
4. ARIZONA (6-2, No. 5)
Last week: Won vs. Washington State, 58-37
This week: Sat. at USC
Tate, who is from Inglewood, California, has 14 TDs in his last four games and likely wants more in a homecoming game.
5. WASHINGTON STATE (7-2, No. 2)
Last week: Lost at Arizona, 58-37
This week: Sat. vs. Stanford
Can the Cougars make amends against the Pac-12’s hottest team?
6. ARIZONA STATE (4-4, No. 6)
Last week: Lost vs. USC, 48-17
This week: Sat. vs. Colorado
They beat UW but got crushed by USC. Somewhere the real Sun Devils exist and they’re still better than half the Pac-12. For now.
7. OREGON (5-4, No. 10)
Last week: Win vs. Utah, 41-20
This week: Sat. at Washington
Good news is the Ducks snapped a three-game losing streak. Bad news is they face a rival trying to impress a certain North Texas-based committee.
8. COLORADO (5-4, No. 11)
Last week: Win vs. Cal, 44-28
This week: Sat. at Arizona State
Wild to think this could be a 7-2 team. Anyway, the Buffaloes are 5-4 and get the enigmatic Sun Devils.
9. UCLA (4-4, No. 7)
Last week: Lost at Washington, 44-23
This week: Fri. at Utah
Tyler Huntley vs. TBA is not Darnold-Tate but it might be the reason to tune in on a Friday night.
10. UTAH (4-4, No. 8)
Last week: Lost at Oregon, 41-20
This week: Fri. vs. Utah
Wait. Josh Rosen is playing right? Because if not, then, it could be an interesting night for the Utes.
11. CALIFORNIA (4-5, No. 9)
Last week: Lost at Colorado, 44-28
This week: Sat. vs. Oregon State
At least the Golden Bears have a conference win?
12. OREGON STATE (1-8, No. 12)
Last week: Lost vs. Stanford, 15-14
This week: Sat. at Cal
OSU was two minutes away from a massive upset. Maybe this is the week they get their first conference victory?
