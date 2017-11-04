Photos: Pettis sets record, Huskies run away with 38-3 win against the Ducks

Washington wide receiver Dante Pettis celebrates after returning a punt 64 yards to set the NCAA record for punt returns in the second quarter. The University of Washington Huskies played the Oregon Ducks in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.
Joshua Bessex
Washington wide receiver Dante Pettis stiff arms Oregon defensive lineman Drayton Carlberg en route to a 64-yard punt return to set the NCAA record for punt returns in the second quarter. The University of Washington Huskies played the Oregon Ducks in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.
Joshua Bessex
Washington’s Salvon Ahmed (26) celebrates a 58-yard touchdown in the third quarter of the University of Washington vs. University of Oregon Pac-12 football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.
David Montesino
Oregon’s CJ Verdell (25) fumbles the ball in the first half of the University of Washington vs. University of Oregon Pac-12 football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.
David Montesino
Oregon’s quarterback Braxton Burmeister (11) was sacked twice by the Washington defense during the University of Washington vs. University of Oregon Pac-12 football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.
David Montesino
Washington wide receiver Dante Pettis returns a punt 64 yards to set the NCAA record for punt returns in the second quarter. The University of Washington Huskies played the Oregon Ducks in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.
Joshua Bessex
Joshua Bessex
Washington linebacker Keishawn Bierria (7) warms up before the game. The University of Washington Huskies played the Oregon Ducks in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.
Joshua Bessex
The Huskies take the field. The University of Washington Huskies played the Oregon Ducks in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.
Joshua Bessex
Washington defensive lineman Vita Vea, Washington defensive lineman Greg Gaines (99), and Washington linebacker Ryan Bowman (55) combine to tackle Oregon running back Royce Freeman in the third quarter. The University of Washington Huskies played the Oregon Ducks in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.
Joshua Bessex
Washington’s Aaron Fuller (12) caught four passes for 76 yards in the University of Washington vs. University of Oregon Pac-12 football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.
David Montesino
The UW defense stops Oregon running back Royce Freeman (21) for a loss in the third quarter. The University of Washington Huskies played the Oregon Ducks in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.
Joshua Bessex
Washington wide receiver Aaron Fuller pulls down a tricky catch while blanketed by Oregon corner back Deommodore Lenoir in the first quarter. The catch was called back for holding. The University of Washington Huskies played the Oregon Ducks in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.
Joshua Bessex
Washington defensive lineman Greg Gaines smiles from the sideline during the game. The University of Washington Huskies played the Oregon Ducks in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.
Joshua Bessex
Oregon safety Brady Breeze (25) intercepts a pass intended for Washington wide receiver Dante Pettis in the second quarter. The University of Washington Huskies played the Oregon Ducks in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.
Joshua Bessex
Washington wide receiver Dante Pettis (8) celebrates a touchdown catch in the third quarter. The University of Washington Huskies played the Oregon Ducks in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.
Joshua Bessex
Washington running back Lavon Coleman rolls over Oregon linebacker Jimmie Swain (18) en route to a touchdown in the third quarter. The University of Washington Huskies played the Oregon Ducks in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.
Joshua Bessex
Washington’s Lavon Coleman (22) runs a 31-yard touchdown in the third quarter of the University of Washington vs. University of Oregon Pac-12 football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.
David Montesino
Washington defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike (95) and Washington defensive back Elijah Molden (3) hit Oregon quarterback Braxton Burmeister in the fourth quarter. The University of Washington Huskies played the Oregon Ducks in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.
Joshua Bessex
David Montesino
Washington running back Salvon Ahmed (26) rushes in the fourth quarter. The University of Washington Huskies played the Oregon Ducks in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.
Joshua Bessex
Washington linebacker Ben Burr-Kirven (25) strips the ball from Oregon running back Tony Brooks-James (20) for a fumble in the first quarter. The University of Washington Huskies played the Oregon Ducks in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.
Joshua Bessex
Washington wide receiver Dante Pettis can’t hang on to a pass as he’s hit in the end zone in the first quarter. The University of Washington Huskies played the Oregon Ducks in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.
Joshua Bessex
Washington running back Myles Gaskin breaks out of a tackle by Oregon corner back Thomas Graham Jr. during a touchdown run in the second quarter. The University of Washington Huskies played the Oregon Ducks in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.
Joshua Bessex
Washington wide receiver Dante Pettis (8) breaks away from Oregon corner back Arrion Springs for a touchdown catch in the third quarter. The University of Washington Huskies played the Oregon Ducks in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.
Joshua Bessex
Washington’s Myles Gaskin (9) ran for 123 yards in the game against the University of Oregon in a Pac-12 football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.
David Montesino
David Montesino
Washington quarterback Jake Browning (3) throws a pass to Washington wide receiver Aaron Fuller in the fourth quarter. The University of Washington Huskies played the Oregon Ducks in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.
Joshua Bessex
Fans wave cell phone lights in the stands as Oregon punts the ball. The University of Washington Huskies played the Oregon Ducks in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.
Joshua Bessex
Washington linebacker Ben Burr-Kirven (25) and Washington defensive back Ezekiel Turner tackles Oregon quarterback Braxton Burmeister in the first quarter. The University of Washington Huskies played the Oregon Ducks in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.
Joshua Bessex
Oregon wide receiver Charles Nelson (6) hurdles a tackle by Washington defensive back Austin Joyner in the first quarter. The University of Washington Huskies played the Oregon Ducks in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.
Joshua Bessex
Washington defensive lineman Greg Gaines celebrates a tackle. The University of Washington Huskies played the Oregon Ducks in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.
Joshua Bessex
Washington running back Salvon Ahmed (26) runs for a touchdown in the third quarter. The University of Washington Huskies played the Oregon Ducks in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.
Joshua Bessex
Washington defensive back Taylor Rapp celebrates a sack of Oregon quarterback Braxton Burmeister (not pictured) in the third quarter. The University of Washington Huskies played the Oregon Ducks in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.
Joshua Bessex
Head Coach Chris Petersen walks the sideline in the fourth quarter. The University of Washington Huskies played the Oregon Ducks in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.
Joshua Bessex
Washington linebacker Tevis Bartlett (17) intercepts a pass by Oregon quarterback Braxton Burmeister (11) late in the University of Washington vs. University of Oregon Pac-12 football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.
David Montesino
The Ducks take the field. The University of Washington Huskies played the Oregon Ducks in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.
Joshua Bessex
Washington’s Myles Gaskin (9) gets a first down in the first half of the University of Washington vs. University of Oregon Pac-12 football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.
David Montesino
Washington’s Myles Gaskin (9) runs with the ball during the University of Washington vs. University of Oregon Pac-12 football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.
David Montesino
Washington’s Salvon Ahmed (26) celebrates a 58-yard touchdown in the third quarter of the University of Washington vs. University of Oregon Pac-12 football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.
David Montesino
