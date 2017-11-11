UW seeks 2-0 start against Eastern Washington

Huskies Gameday
EASTERN WASHINGTON (1-0) at WASHINGTON (1-0)
5 p.m. (PST), Alaska Airlines Arena
TV: Pac-12 Network. Radio: 1000-AM, 97.7-FM.
All-time series: UW leads, 13-1
PROJECTED STARTERS
Statistics for 2017-18:
Eastern Washington
32 Bogdan Bliznyuk, G/F (6-6, Sr.): 18.0 ppg, 3.0 rpg
13 Luka Vulikic, G (6-6, so.): 10.0 ppg, 8.0 rpg
4 Sir Washington, G (6-3, r-sr.): 7.0 ppg, 1.0 apg
14 Mason Peatling, F (6-8, so.): 7.0 ppg, 7.0 rpg
15 Benas Griciunas, C (7-0, r-sr): 4.0 ppg, 5.0 rpg
Washington
1 David Crisp, G (6-0, jr.): 16.0 ppg, 3.0 rpg.
15 Noah Dickerson, F (6-8, jr.): 8 ppg, 4.0 rpg.
5 Jaylen Nowell, G (6-3, fr.): 32.0 ppg, 5.0 rpg.
4 Matisse Thybulle, G (6-5, so.): 13.0 ppg, 3.0 rpg.
33 Sam Timmins, F (6-10, R-so.): 1.0 ppg, 2.0 rpg.
Scouting report: Through one exhibition and one regular season game, nothing is coming easy for the Huskies. UW came from behind in a win over St. Martin’s. The Huskies did it again Friday in a 86-82 win over Belmont to open the season. UW’s second-half turnaround can be attributed to its shot selection. First-year coach Mike Hopkins watched his team shoot 10 of 24 for 41.7 percent from the field and a dismal 1 of 7 for 14.3 percent from 3 in the first half. The second half led to UW taking more shots but shooting 64.3 percent on 18 of 28 shooting. UW was also more accurate from downtown, hitting 3 of 4 from deep. It led to UW outscoring Belmont 51-39 in the second half. ... Eastern Washington is also in transition. Former coach Jim Hayford left after six seasons to coach Seattle University. He was replaced by his former assistant, Shantay Legans. The Eagles opened the season with a 82-61 win Friday over Walla Walla.
