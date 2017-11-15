UW indefinitely suspends star linebacker Azeem Victor

Washington redshirt senior linebacker Azeem Victor was indefinitely suspended by Huskies coach Chris Petersen, the school announced Wednesday.
Victor was arrested early Sunday morning but no further details were given by the university, according to a release.
“We take these matters very seriously, and have suspended Azeem from our team indefinitely as we continue to gather details about this incident,” Petersen said in the release.
The university said Petersen nor any other UW athletic official will provide further comment on Victor’s suspension.
Victor was selected as a preseason All-American middle linebacker. However, his senior season has not gone smoothly.
He was handed a one-game suspension because of an undisclosed team-rule violation to start the 2017 season. Victor did not disclose what he was suspended for, but said once he served his punishment, "everybody ... came in with open arms" welcoming him back.
Victor has also fallen down UW’s depth chart this season with the emergence of junior Ben Burr-Kirven, who leads the team with 64 tackles.
Finding a spot for Victor only grew harder considering the Huskies were the No. 1 defense in college football as of a week ago.
Petersen told reporters last week Victor would be moved to defensive end where he would be used as an edge rusher.
Victor, who has 30 tackles this season, would record one sack in UW’s 30-22 loss last Friday at Stanford.
Rated by Rivals as a three-star recruit, Victor was the No. 59 outside linebacker in the nation when he signed in 2013 with the Huskies.
He took a redshirt in 2013 to keep a year of eligibility and was named the team’s special teams scout squad’s most valuable player.
In 2014, he appeared in 12 games and finished the year with five tackles.
A year later, Victor broke out. He led the Huskies with 95 tackles and his 9.0 tackles for loss were third. Victor also picked up six pass deflections which was also second on the team.
He finished 10th in the Pac-12 in tackles, was an honorable mention to the All-Pac-12 team and helped the Huskies finish the year 7-6 which ended with a win over Southern Mississippi in the Heart of Dallas Bowl.
Victor was one of UW’s biggest stars in 2016 when the Huskies reached the College Football Playoffs. He was becoming one of the nation’s premier linebackers until he suffered a season-ending injury.
He played in 10 games, finished second on the team with 68 tackles and led the Huskies with five fumble recoveries. Victor’s year was cut short when he missed the final four games with a leg injury he suffered against Southern California.
