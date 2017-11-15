USC running back Vavae Malepeai celebrates after his team’s win over Colorado last week, helping the Trojans to the No. 1 spot in our Pac-12 rankings.
Who’s No. 1 in Pac-12? A team with cardinal in its color scheme

PAC-12 RANKINGS

1. USC (9-2, No. 2 last week)

Last week: Won vs. Colorado, 38-24

This week: Sat. vs. UCLA

It’s not too far-fetched to suggest the Trojans could spend December in Phoenix for the Fiesta Bowl.

2. WASHINGTON STATE (9-2, No. 3)

Last week: Won vs. Utah, 33-25

This week: BYE

Why now for a bye week? Not like WSU has an important rivalry game coming up on the horizon or anything.

3. STANFORD (7-3, No. 4)

Last week: Won vs. Washington, 30-22

This week: Sat. vs. California

The Cardinal have won six of the last seven games. It’s likely they’ll make it seven wins in their last eight games.

4. WASHINGTON (8-2, No. 1)

Last week: Loss at Stanford, 30-22

This week: Sat. vs. Utah

UW needs to beat Utah and hope Cal upsets Stanford. If so, it re-opens the door for the Pac-12 North. If not, it could mean a December trip to San Diego.

5. ARIZONA (7-3, No. 5)

Last week: Win vs. Oregon State, 49-28

This week: Sat. at Oregon

One could argue the Wildcats are having the best year of any Pac-12 program considering they only won three games last season.

6. ARIZONA STATE (5-5, No. 6)

Last week: Loss at UCLA, 44-37

This week: Sat. at Oregon St.

Yes, the Sun Devils lost but at least they’re 4-3 in the conference and that’s better than a lot of other teams.

7. UCLA (5-5, No. 10)

Last week: Won vs. Arizona State, 44-37

This week: Saturday at USC

Only one reason to watch this game: To see the punters. We kid. The Darnold-Rosen shootout should be fun.

8. UTAH (5-5, No. 7)

Last week: Loss at WSU, 33-25

This week: Sat. vs. Washington

Tyler Huntley is unlike any quarterback the Huskies have seen this year. Will he be enough to claim a win in Seattle?

9. OREGON (5-5, No. 8)

Last week: BYE

This week: Sat. vs. Arizona

Remember when Oregon was the up-tempo team with the blazing fast quarterback?

10. CALIFORNIA (5-5, No. 9)

Last week: BYE

This week: Sat. at Stanford

Here’s to you Mr. Bowers, a Husky nation turns its Pac-12 North hopes to you.

11. COLORADO (5-6, No. 11)

Last week: Loss vs. USC, 38-23

This week: BYE

When you score 304 points but allow 304, it’s certainly not your year.

12. OREGON STATE (1-9, No. 12)

Last week: Loss at Arizona, 49-28

This week: Sat. at Arizona State

Good news: At least the Beavers get to play in the early game?

