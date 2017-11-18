Huskies QB Jake Browning sets school record for most career TD passes

Let the debate begin about Jake Browning and his place among Washington’s quarterbacks.
The Huskies’ star junior is now the program’s all-time leader for most career touchdown passes with 76. He set the mark Saturday against Utah at Husky Stadium. Browning’s record-breaking pass came on a 7-yard dump off to Lavon Coleman for a touchdown and a 13-10 lead with 9:45 left in the second quarter.
The previous mark was held by Keith Price. He threw for 75 touchdowns for the Huskies between the 2010 and 2013 seasons.
He’s also close to surpassing Price for second most passing yards in program history. Price threw for 8,921 yards while Browning entered Saturday’s game with 8,482 yards for a difference of 439 yards.
Never miss a local story.
UW’s all-time record is held by Cody Pickett. The former Husky star, who played from 1999 through 2003, threw for 9,916 yards.
A former four-star prospect, Browning came to campus with fanfare after breaking and setting numerous passing records in California.
Browning starred at Folsom (Calif.) High which is less away from Stanford’s campus. He ended his high school tenure with 16,775 passing yards and 229 touchdowns in three seasons.
His 229 career touchdowns are a national high school record. Browning also set a national mark for most touchdowns in a season with 91.
Browning, who was a two-time Gatorade Player of the Year for California, became the first high school player to ever throw for either more than 60 touchdowns or 5,000 yards in three straight seasons.
He threw for 2,955 yards and 16 touchdowns in his first season. A year later, Browning enjoyed one of the best individual campaigns in school history when he finished 3,430 yards and a program-record 43 touchdowns.
Browning entered Saturday completing a career-high 68 percent of his passes for 2,097 yards and 16 touchdowns.
Ryan S. Clark: @ryan_s_clark
Comments