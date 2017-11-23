UW grabs commitment from Emerald Ridge star DE Nasili-Liu

Think of it as an early Black Friday gift for Washington’s 2018 recruiting class.
Emerald Ridge star defensive end Mosiah Nasili-Liu announced Thursday on Twitter he committed to the Huskies. Nasili-Liu was originally committed to Utah.
“Not for a second do I think this came by chance ... instead I believe that the Lord is mindful of all of us,” Nasili-Liu wrote in his announcement. “He knows that the opportunity to still attend a great school while I’m close to him is what’s best for me.”
A weak-side defensive end, he’s viewed as a consensus three-star prospect by recruiting services such as 247 and Rivals.
247 rates Nasili-Liu as the No. 15 prospect in the state of Washington and the 76th player at his position in the nation.
The 6-foot-3 and 285-pound end is the 13th prospect in the Huskies’ signing class. 247 states UW has the No. 24 class in the nation while Rivals views the group to be 38th.
He becomes the second defensive end in the class joining four-star prospect Draco Bynum. In terms of in-state players, he’s the only the fourth commitment who plays high school football in the state.
It’s a group which also includes Fife offensive lineman M.J. Ale, Spokane Gonzaga Prep receiver Devin Culp and Bothell quarterback Jacob Sirmon.
Nasili-Liu initially committed to the Utes in August.
At the time, he was mulling offers from Boise State and Washington State when he opted for the Utes.
For many within the state, Nasili-Liu’s pledge to Utah was a bit of an introduction.
He moved with his family from Walnut Creek, Calif. to South Hill. The family relocated to the area due to his father being a general contractor, he told The News Tribune in August.
Nasili-Liu grew up in California where he played football and baseball at Northgate High near the Bay Area.
“It was a hard process,” Nasili-Liu told The News Tribune in an earlier interview. “We kind of just picked up our stuff and left in a span of like two weeks. I was still bummed with not being able to finish out my junior season with my buddies who I grew up with.
“But moving out here they made me feel really comfortable. Everybody was so welcoming.”
Nasili-Liu’s first and only full season proved to be a successful one.
He was recently named to The News Tribune’s All-Area football team. Nasili-Liu was one of 31 players selected from a pool of 60 schools that ranged from Class 1B to Class 4A.
Emerald Ridge co-coach Troy Halfaday told The News Tribune that Nasili-Liu was, “one of the most complete, unselfish and humble players I have ever coached.”
Ryan S. Clark: @ryan_s_clark
