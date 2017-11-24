Washington's Jaylen Nowell, left, turns one way as Seattle's Jordan Hill tumbles behind. Nowell scored 25 points to lead UW to the win.
Nowell’s 25 lifts UW to 89-84 win over Seattle

By Ryan S. Clark

November 24, 2017 02:18 PM

SEATTLE

Washington’s uncomfortable post-Thanksgiving feeling had nothing to do with gorging on turkey or missing out on a hot Black Friday sale.

The Huskies men’s basketball team could never really get away from Seattle. If UW (3-2) went up by seven points, Seattle found a way to bringing it within one.

Eventually the Huskies found breathing room. Freshman guard Jaylen Nowell would hit two late free throws and send UW to a 89-84 win over the Redhawks (2-4) on Friday at Alaska Airlines Arena.

Nowell, who finished with a game-high 25 points, is showing he can handle late-game pressure. He hit a go-ahead shot in the team’s in the final 10 seconds of an exhibition game. Nowell also hit two decisive free throws in a 86-82 win over Belmont to open the year.

The former Seattle Garfield star hit two more free throws with less than 33 seconds left for a 85-82 lead. On the following possession, the Huskies forced a steal and got the ball into Nowell’s hands.

He was fouled and drained both attempts for a 87-82 lead with 15 seconds left. Nowell ended the game by hitting two more foul shots for a 89-84 lead with 4.4 seconds remaining.

Nowell’s late-game heroics were a sign of things to come.

UW appeared to have found some separation when freshman guard Nowell was fouled while hitting a jumper with 3:11 left to push the lead to 80-75. His free throw made it 81-75.

Then, as expected, Seattle cut the lead.

Redhawks forward Matej Kavas, while double teamed, drilled a 3-pointer off the wing and cut the lead to 81-78 on the following possession.

Seattle would trim the lead to 81-80 with 1:20 left before junior forward Noah Dickerson converted two free throws for a 83-80 edge with 1:07 remaining.

Kavas, with 53.4 seconds left, drove inside and hit a jumper outside the paint to bring his team within a point at 83-82.

Even before their tight encounter, the Huskies received some unwelcoming news when the school confirmed freshman guard Michael Carter III would miss the next six-to-eight weeks with a fractured hand.

Ryan S. Clark: @ryan_s_clark

