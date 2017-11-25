PHOTOS: Washington routs Washington State, makes it five in a row in the Apple Cup

Head Coach Chris Petersen hoists the Apple Cup after the game. The University of Washington Huskies played the Washington State University Cougars in the the 110th Apple Cup at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
Washington running back Myles Gaskin (9) dives under Washington tight end Will Dissly (98) for a touchdown in the second quarter. The University of Washington Huskies played the Washington State University Cougars in the the 110th Apple Cup at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017.
Washington tight end Will Dissly (98), Washington defensive lineman Vita Vea (50) and Washington quarterback Jake Browning celebrate with the Apple Cup. The University of Washington Huskies played the Washington State University Cougars in the the 110th Apple Cup at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017.
Washington State quarterback Luke Falk (4) watches as Washington defensive back Austin Joyner (4) recovers his fumble in the second quarter. The University of Washington Huskies played the Washington State University Cougars in the the 110th Apple Cup at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017.
Washington State Head Coach Mike Leach watches the game from the sidelines. The University of Washington Huskies played the Washington State University Cougars in the the 110th Apple Cup at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017.
The Huskies take the field. The University of Washington Huskies played the Washington State University Cougars in the the 110th Apple Cup at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017.
Washington State quarterback Luke Falk passes i the fourth quarter. The University of Washington Huskies played the Washington State University Cougars in the the 110th Apple Cup at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017.
Washington State running back Jamal Morrow (25) rushes in the fourth quarter. The University of Washington Huskies played the Washington State University Cougars in the the 110th Apple Cup at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017.
Washington quarterback Jake Browning looks to pass in the third quarter. The University of Washington Huskies played the Washington State University Cougars in the the 110th Apple Cup at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017.
Washington's Byron Murphy (1) breaks up a pass intended for Washington State wide receiver Kyle Sweet (17) in the third quarter. The University of Washington Huskies played the Washington State University Cougars in the the 110th Apple Cup at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017.
Washington quarterback Jake Browning (3) looks to pass in the second quarter. The University of Washington Huskies played the Washington State University Cougars in the the 110th Apple Cup at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017.
Washington running back Myles Gaskin (9) runs through a tackle by Washington State linebacker Dylan Hanser (33) in the second quarter. The University of Washington Huskies played the Washington State University Cougars in the the 110th Apple Cup at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017.
Washington State corner back Darrien Molton (3) breaks up a pass intended for Washington wide receiver Aaron Fuller in the first quarter. The University of Washington Huskies played the Washington State University Cougars in the the 110th Apple Cup at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017.
A security official picks up a Smirnoff bottle thrown onto the field by fans. The University of Washington Huskies played the Washington State University Cougars in the the 110th Apple Cup at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017.
Washington defensive lineman Vita Vea (50) shows some emotion as he walks out of the tunnel. The University of Washington Huskies played the Washington State University Cougars in the the 110th Apple Cup at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017.
Washington linebacker Camilo Eifler dances with a Washington Flag after the game. The University of Washington Huskies played the Washington State University Cougars in the the 110th Apple Cup at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017.
Washington defensive back Ezekiel Turner (center) lets out a yell as he holds the Apple Cup trophy after the Huskies defeated the Cougars 41-14. The University of Washington Huskies played the Washington State University Cougars in the the 110th Apple Cup at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017.
Washington running back Myles Gaskin breaks free of a tackle by Washington State corner back George Hicks II to score a touchdown in the third quarter. The University of Washington Huskies played the Washington State University Cougars in the the 110th Apple Cup at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017.
Fans cheer as the Huskies convert a field goal in the third quarter. The University of Washington Huskies played the Washington State University Cougars in the the 110th Apple Cup at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017.
Washington running back Myles Gaskin (9) breaks free for a big gain in the fourth quarter. The University of Washington Huskies played the Washington State University Cougars in the the 110th Apple Cup at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017.
Washington State quarterback Luke Falk (4) throws away the ball under pressure in the second quarter. The University of Washington Huskies played the Washington State University Cougars in the the 110th Apple Cup at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017.
Washington running back Salvon Ahmed (26) is knocked out of bounds at the one yard line by Washington State defensive back Robert Taylor (2) during a run in the second quarter. The University of Washington Huskies played the Washington State University Cougars in the the 110th Apple Cup at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017.
Washington State quarterback Luke Falk (4) throws a pass in the second quarter of the 110th Apple Cup Saturday at Husky Stadium in Seattle.
Washington wide receiver Dante Pettis is led off the field after sustaining an injury in the first quarter. The University of Washington Huskies played the Washington State University Cougars in the the 110th Apple Cup at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017.
Washington defensive back Ezekiel Turner (24) celebrates after an interception of a Luke Falk pass in the second quarter. The University of Washington Huskies played the Washington State University Cougars in the the 110th Apple Cup at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017.
Washington running back Myles Gaskin (9) shakes off a tackle by Washington State linebacker Isaac Dotson (31) during a run in the second quarter. The University of Washington Huskies played the Washington State University Cougars in the the 110th Apple Cup at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017.
Washington linebacker Keishawn Bierria (7) celebrates his tackle of Washington State quarterback Luke Falk resulting in a fumble in the second quarter. The University of Washington Huskies played the Washington State University Cougars in the the 110th Apple Cup at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017.
Washington State quarterback Luke Falk (4) loses the ball after he is tackled by Washington linebacker Keishawn Bierria. It was recovered by Washington defensive back Austin Joyner (4) in the second quarter. The University of Washington Huskies played the Washington State University Cougars in the the 110th Apple Cup at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017.
Washington linebacker Keishawn Bierria (7) tackles Washington State quarterback Luke Falk (4) forcing a fumble recovered by Washington defensive back Austin Joyner (4) in the second quarter. The University of Washington Huskies played the Washington State University Cougars in the the 110th Apple Cup at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017.
Washington running back Lavon Coleman (22) hurdles a tackle by Washington State safety Hunter Dale (26) in the first quarter. The University of Washington Huskies played the Washington State University Cougars in the the 110th Apple Cup at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017.
Washington running back Myles Gaskin (9) and Washington tight end Jacob Kizer (86) celebrate Gaskin's touchdown in the first quarter. The University of Washington Huskies played the Washington State University Cougars in the the 110th Apple Cup at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017.
Washington running back Myles Gaskin (9) scores a touchdown in the first quarter. The University of Washington Huskies played the Washington State University Cougars in the the 110th Apple Cup at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017.
Washington wide receiver Dante Pettis (8) is tackled by Washington State corner back Darrien Molton after a catch in the first quarter. The University of Washington Huskies played the Washington State University Cougars in the the 110th Apple Cup at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017.
In this in-camera multiple exposure image Washington State running back Jamal Morrow walks the field during warmups. The University of Washington Huskies played the Washington State University Cougars in the the 110th Apple Cup at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017.
In this in-camera multiple exposure image Washington quarterback Jake Browning gives a thumbs up during warmups. The University of Washington Huskies played the Washington State University Cougars in the the 110th Apple Cup at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017.
The Washington State Cougars walk to their locker room before the game. The University of Washington Huskies played the Washington State University Cougars in the the 110th Apple Cup at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017.
Players warm up before the game. The University of Washington Huskies played the Washington State University Cougars in the the 110th Apple Cup at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017.
Washington running back Lavon Coleman (center) walks to the center of the field with teammates. The University of Washington Huskies played the Washington State University Cougars in the the 110th Apple Cup at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017.
Jake Browning walks to the field as part of the "Dawg Walk" before the game. The University of Washington Huskies played the Washington State University Cougars in the the 110th Apple Cup at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017.
The Apple Cup logo is seen on the field. The University of Washington Huskies played the Washington State University Cougars in the the 110th Apple Cup at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017.
Washington defensive back JoJo McIntosh (14) celebrates with Washington linebacker Keishawn Bierria (7) and Washington linebacker Ben Burr-Kirven (25) after a fumble recovery by the UW defense Saturday in the second quarter. The University of Washington Huskies played the Washington State University Cougars in the the 110th Apple Cup at Husky Stadium in Seattle.
