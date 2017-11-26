For Huskies, ‘everything is right in the world’ after beating Cougars

For a fifth straight season, The Apple Cup is staying on the western side of the state of Washington.
Washington’s 41-14 win over in-state rival Washington State marked another period of dominance in the series. UW has won five straight games which is among the longest streaks for either side in the rivalry. The longest streak is eight games, something the Huskies have done twice.
The Huskies now lead the all-time series 72-36-6. So what exactly does it mean for UW’s players to beat WSU?
Here’s what they had to say.
“It’s always good to beat them and not have to hear about ‘Wazzu this, Wazzu that’ for a whole year. So, everything is right in the world.” -- Huskies junior quarterback Jake Browning on beating the Cougars.
“It’s hard to know how we’ve been successful. Everyone knows it’s a big game on both sides. I’m proud our guys can respond and play their best when their best is needed, and it is needed. They are a dangerous team on both sides of the ball. We played very clean tonight.” -- Washington coach Chris Petersen on The Apple Cup
“Yeah, I know, it’s crazy. It’s something I’ll remember the rest of my life for sure. I can’t really describe it right now. It’s awesome,” -- Huskies redshirt senior center Coleman Shelton.
“Throughout these few years, we’ve always been building as a program, going out there and getting better. This year says a lot. Just to be able to come out here and finish like I know we’re supposed to, it’s been a year of up and downs. It’s been a lot more ups than downs. This team knows what we’re capable of and I think they understand that.” -- Washington senior linebacker Keishawn Bierria on what it means to go undefeated against Washington State.
“It was cool. They’re a good team and I wish them the best of luck in whatever they do. Just fun. Just to see that team play that and how we came out. I think its more important in what we do and it was just fun.” -- Huskies junior running back Myles Gaskin.
“It means a lot. Lawyer Milloy said last night, ‘Dominate.’ We dominated them, we have been dominating them and we’re going to keep doing that.” -- Washington junior safety Jojo McIntosh.
“This is a really good senior class. I have a lot of respect for those guys. Some of those guys played as true freshmen. They have been unbelievable in terms of doing things how we like to do them. Everyone likes to do things differently. Those are the guys change is the hardest on because here comes a new crew and we didn’t recruit them. They bought in and they’ve been great.” -- Petersen on what it means for the senior class.
