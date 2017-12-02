Huskies seek fourth straight win against Nebraska-Omaha

NEBRASKA-OMAHA (1-7) vs. WASHINGTON (5-2)
4 p.m., Hec Edmundson Pavilion
TV: Pac-12 Network. Radio: 1000-AM, 97.7-FM.
All-time series: First meeting.
PROJECTED STARTERS
Statistics for 2017-18:
NEBRASKA-OMAHA
21 Zach Jackson, F (6-5, jr.): 16.3 ppg, 4.9 rpg.
13 Daniel Norl, G (6-3, sr.): 14.1 ppg, 2.1 rpg.
5 KJ Robinson G (6-0, so.): 11.3 ppg, 4.1 apg.
44 Mitch Hahn, F (6-9, jr.): 11.3 ppg, 1.8 rpg.
32 Daniel Meyer, F (6-9, sr.): 2.9 ppg, 2.0 rpg.
WASHINGTON
1 David Crisp, G (6-0, jr.): 11.7 ppg, 2.7 rpg.
15 Noah Dickerson, F (6-8, jr.): 16.4 ppg, 8.3 rpg.
5 Jaylen Nowell, G (6-3, fr.): 18.4 ppg, 3.6 rpg.
4 Matisse Thybulle, G (6-5, so.): 11.1 ppg, 3.57 spg.
33 Sam Timmins, F (6-10, R-so.): 5.6 ppg, 6.0 rpg.
Scouting report: All signs point toward UW pushing its three-game winning streak to four against UNO. The last time the Huskies won four in a row came a year ago when they captured four straight near the end of November. ... One area of improvement that’s served UW well is its improved free-throw shooting. A year ago, the Huskies were in the bottom 10 percent nationally. UW shot 65.4 percent from the line. The Huskies are converting 71.4 percent of their chances this year, which is higher than the national average of 68.3 percent. ... With a win in their last game, the Mavericks snapped a seven-game losing skid. They previously lost games to Oklahoma, New Mexico, Louisville and Texas Christian. They beat Drake, 75-73, on Wednesday.
