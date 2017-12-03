More Videos

Hear what Mike Hopkins had to say after his team’s fourth win in a row 2:22

Hear what Mike Hopkins had to say after his team’s fourth win in a row

Pause
Highlights as Canon Racanelli, Hockinson rally to beat Tumwater for 2A state title 6:31

Highlights as Canon Racanelli, Hockinson rally to beat Tumwater for 2A state title

Anti-fracking blockade of Olympia railroad tracks cleared 1:44

Anti-fracking blockade of Olympia railroad tracks cleared

Evergreen rally seeks open dialogue, safety 2:05

Evergreen rally seeks open dialogue, safety

JBLM's 100th birthday celebration 0:53

JBLM's 100th birthday celebration

Doug Baldwin on how he and Russell Wilson beat a blitz with no middle safeties yet again 3:04

Doug Baldwin on how he and Russell Wilson beat a blitz with no middle safeties yet again

Bait Package stolen off porch 1:04

Bait Package stolen off porch

West Olympia restaurant a popular Sunday brunch stop 1:49

West Olympia restaurant a popular Sunday brunch stop

Noah Dickerson speaks highly of freshmen in win over Kennesaw State 0:52

Noah Dickerson speaks highly of freshmen in win over Kennesaw State

Noah Dickerson and Matisse Thybulle speak after the Huskies' 77-70 win over UC Davis 0:43

Noah Dickerson and Matisse Thybulle speak after the Huskies' 77-70 win over UC Davis

  • Hear what Mike Hopkins had to say after his team’s fourth win in a row

    Washington basketball coach Mike Hopkins speaks with reporters after his team’s win over Nebraska-Omaha.

Washington basketball coach Mike Hopkins speaks with reporters after his team’s win over Nebraska-Omaha. ryan.clark@thenewstribune.com
Washington basketball coach Mike Hopkins speaks with reporters after his team’s win over Nebraska-Omaha. ryan.clark@thenewstribune.com

University of Washington

After latest win, Washington can turn its full attention to a date with No. 2 Kansas

By Ryan S. Clark

ryan.clark@thenewstribune.com

December 03, 2017 07:36 PM

SEATTLE

Mike Hopkins and his players, as a show of respect, answered the necessary questions about Washington’s 86-73 win over Nebraska-Omaha on Sunday at Alaska Airlines Arena.

They talked about how the Mavericks (1-8) made life difficult for the Huskies (6-2) until a few changes were made. UW, which has a four-game winning streak, played with more energy. That’s why UNO only shot 40 percent in the second half. From Hopkins to junior point guard David Crisp, everyone emphasized how the Mavericks didn’t scare easy given they’ve played against teams like Louisville this season.

OK. Great. Enough about UNO. What about No. 2 Kansas?

“Very few times in life you have opportunities to play a team of the caliber of a Kansas,” Hopkins said of UW’s next opponent. “They’re No. 2 in the country and that’s why you come to these big schools and have these opportunities. I think the guys will be excited.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Wednesday will provide the Huskies with their biggest challenge of the year when the face off against the No. 2 Jayhawks (6-0) at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Mo.

Kansas has shown glimpses of its massive potential in only a handful of games this season.

The Jayhawks opened with a win over then-No. 7 Kentucky and recently picked up a 76-60 win over Syracuse.

Could it be a preview of what’s to come? After all, Hopkins is a former Syracuse assistant who has brought quite a few of ’Cuse’s principles to Montlake.

“At the end of the day, we have certain things and different personnel than they do,” Hopkins said. “I think it helps we get to watch it, we get to see it and excited about it.”

For UW, there is a tight turnaround even though the game is not until Wednesday.

The team is practicing at 8 a.m. on Monday, leaving campus at 11 a.m. and catching a 1 p.m. flight to Kansas City.

“I’ve watched a couple games of theirs this year,” Crisp said. “I’m looking forward to it.”

Crisp, a Tacoma native, finished with a game-high 24 points on Sunday. He provided some insight into his performance but the more pressing issue was UW’s expedition on the road.

The Huskies can win at home and have won six in a row this season at The Triple A. Getting victories on the road, however, is a hurdle they’ve yet to climb.

UW’s first trip was to Madison Square Garden where it played two games in the 2K Classic. Technically, the games against Providence and Virginia Tech were at a neutral site

Whether it was Crisp or junior forward Matisse Thybulle, who had 12 points and five blocks, everyone came away with something after the trip back East.

“We got battle tested when we went to New York and played those two really good teams,” Thybulle said. “I think that we proved to ourselves ... we can hang with just about anybody. Knowing that, we’re just taking all that confidence and we’re going to roll with it the rest of the season.

“We’re not looking at anything past the game we have ahead of us.”

Ryan S. Clark: @ryan_s_clark

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Hear what Mike Hopkins had to say after his team’s fourth win in a row 2:22

Hear what Mike Hopkins had to say after his team’s fourth win in a row

Pause
Highlights as Canon Racanelli, Hockinson rally to beat Tumwater for 2A state title 6:31

Highlights as Canon Racanelli, Hockinson rally to beat Tumwater for 2A state title

Anti-fracking blockade of Olympia railroad tracks cleared 1:44

Anti-fracking blockade of Olympia railroad tracks cleared

Evergreen rally seeks open dialogue, safety 2:05

Evergreen rally seeks open dialogue, safety

JBLM's 100th birthday celebration 0:53

JBLM's 100th birthday celebration

Doug Baldwin on how he and Russell Wilson beat a blitz with no middle safeties yet again 3:04

Doug Baldwin on how he and Russell Wilson beat a blitz with no middle safeties yet again

Bait Package stolen off porch 1:04

Bait Package stolen off porch

West Olympia restaurant a popular Sunday brunch stop 1:49

West Olympia restaurant a popular Sunday brunch stop

Noah Dickerson speaks highly of freshmen in win over Kennesaw State 0:52

Noah Dickerson speaks highly of freshmen in win over Kennesaw State

Noah Dickerson and Matisse Thybulle speak after the Huskies' 77-70 win over UC Davis 0:43

Noah Dickerson and Matisse Thybulle speak after the Huskies' 77-70 win over UC Davis

  • Hear what Mike Hopkins had to say after his team’s fourth win in a row

    Washington basketball coach Mike Hopkins speaks with reporters after his team’s win over Nebraska-Omaha.

Hear what Mike Hopkins had to say after his team’s fourth win in a row

View More Video