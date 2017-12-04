Penn State: Everything you need to know about UW’s Fiesta Bowl opponent

You may want to keep the following in mind while evaluating Penn State.
If Penn St. scored at least six more points in its losses to Ohio State and Michigan State, the Nittany Lions could have gone undefeated en route to reaching the College Football Playoff.
Washington (10-2) has faced several tough challenges throughout the 2017 season. Penn State, however, is likely the most formidable foe UW will face this year.
What exactly makes the Nittany Lions so dangerous? Here’s a few things to consider going forward.
Never miss a local story.
WILL SAQUON BARKLEY BE UW’S UNDOING?
Let’s get the obligatory ‘Savion Barkley could pose a serious threat’ narrative out the way.
One could argue Barkley is the most dangerous player the Huskies will face this year. That’s saying something considering Stanford running back Bryce Love ran all over the Huskies for 166 yards and three touchdowns on Nov. 10.
Splitting the difference between Barkley and Love comes down to how they’re used. Love has rushed for 1,973 yards and 17 touchdowns. But he only has six catches for 33 yards.
Barkley has 1,134 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns yet has 47 catches for 594 plus three touchdowns.
At 5-foot-11 and 230 pounds, Barkley has the frame and size needed to deliver a serious blow while maintaining the quickness capable of creating a big play.
Even for all he’s accomplished, Barkley faced some questions near the end of the season.
Those concerns began in the wake of the Nittany Lions’ two losses. Barkley ran 21 times for 44 carries in the defeat to the Buckeyes. A week later, he was held to 14 carries and 63 yards against the Spartans.
Barkley had 14 carries for 35 yards against Rutgers but came away with two touchdowns. He’s since ran for five touchdowns in the last two games.
Still, it’s not like his semi-slump was too costly.
WalterFootball.com projects Barkley will go second in the upcoming NFL Draft. USA Today states he’ll go seventh to the New York Jets.
Either way, the Huskies are on high alert when it comes to the destruction Barkley could create in the Fiesta Bowl.
WHAT DOES PENN STATE HAVE BEYOND BARKLEY?
Washington has seen its share of quarterbacks from UCLA star Josh Rosen to Utah starlet Tyler Hunter to Washington State record-setting passer Luke Falk.
How does Penn State’s Trace McSorley compare to what UW has faced?
For one, he’s accurate. McSorley has drastically improved in this department over the last year. He completed 57.9 percent of his passes in 2016 as a first-year starter. This season, he’s at 65.3 percent.
He ranks 14th nationally in accuracy and is comparable to Falk and Huntley. Falk is seventh by connecting on 66.9 percent of his throws while Huntley is 12th at 65.5 percent.
McSorley can also buy time in the pocket. He has the speed needed to create plays and can be used to get extra running game. He’s rushed 132 times for 431 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Don’t forget the pieces around him too, aside from Barkley.
The Nittany Lions have five players with more than 400 receiving yards. Senior receiver DaeSean Hamilton leads Penn State with 48 receptions and 747 yards plus seven touchdowns.
And yes, Penn State has a target with size. Actually, it’s more like two receivers who have big frames.
Junior receiver Juwan Johnson is 6-foot-4 and 226 pounds while senior tight end Mike Gesicki stands at 6-6 and 250 pounds. They’re also the team’s second-and third-leading receivers.
If there’s a weakness with Penn State, it could be the offensive line. The Nittany Lions have allowed 28 sacks which is tied for 85th nationally.
WHAT ABOUT PENN STATE’S DEFENSE? HOW GOOD IS IT?
Yeah. Penn State is good at defense too. Like really, really good.
The Nittany Lions are 20th in total defense. They’ve built a reputation by stopping the run and are the No. 17 unit in that department. Penn State is also 43rd against the pass.
But that’s only part of the problem for UW.
Penn State does not allow a ton of points. The Nittany Lions are giving up 15.5 per contest, which could pose a challenge for UW’s offense.
The Huskies have one of the most prolific attacks in the nation. They’re averaging 36.9 points which is 17th nationally.
Penn State, however, has only allowed 30 or more points in two games this season.
Then again, UW has succeeded whenever it has played a top defense.
Believe it or not, the Nittany Lions will be fifth Top 40 defense the Huskies have faced this season.
How did UW perform against those other teams with strong defenses?
WSU, which is the No. 15 defense in the nation, was ripped apart for 421 total yards and five touchdowns in a 41-14 loss in The Apple Cup.
Fresno State, the No. 16 unit, allowed 420 yards and six touchdowns in a 48-16 loss.
Utah, which is 32nd, gave up 477 yards and four touchdowns only to lose 33-30.
And then there’s Oregon. Ranked 39th, the Ducks were torched for 451 yards and four touchdowns in a 38-3 loss.
UW’s offense has had success but its come with the caveat of all of those games being hosted at Husky Stadium.
Scoring points away from Montlake, however, is the issue. The Huskies are averaging 27.6 points on the road yet have scored a combined 30 points in their last two trips.
Ryan S. Clark: @ryan_s_clark
Comments