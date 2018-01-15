Three reasons why Myles Gaskin’s return will benefit UW in 2018

Washington fans had one of their biggest questions answered Sunday when star tailback Myles Gaskin tweeted he will come back for his senior season.
Gaskin’s return is immense for a number of reasons. He gives new offensive coordinator a proven running back who can instantly change a game. Above all, he’s another example of why the Huskies are in the early discussion for a Pac-12 Championship and a College Football Playoff semifinal berth.
Let’s examine why Gaskin could make a difference for the Huskies in 2018.
EXPERIENCE IN KEY POSITIONS
Real quick. Name the Pac-12 team with the most experienced running back going into the 2018 season?
Yes, the answer is Washington. Fixtures such as Colorado’s Philip Lindsay and Oregon’s Royce Freeman have graduated. Stanford’s Bryce Love and USC’s Ronald Jones declared for the draft.
Gaskin ran for 1,380 yards and 21 touchdowns during the 2017 campaign. It’s the highest amount of rushing yards and touchdowns for any returning running back within the conference.
The Huskies lost four Fiesta Bowl starters to graduation in tight end Will Dissly, left guard Andrew Kirkland, receiver Dante Pettis and center Coleman Shelton.
But they do have seven returning starters and a slew of players with significant experience.
UW returns a three-year starter in quarterback Jake Browning. It returns four offensive linemen with the most notable being star left tackle Trey Adams, who missed the second half of last year with a knee injury.
Finding Pettis’ replacement can be attacked in a number of ways. UW returns Chico McClatcher and Quinten Pounds from season-ending injuries. The trio of Andre Baccellia, Aaron Fuller and Ty Jones got playing time in 2017 and will build off that going into 2018.
Tight end Hunter Bryant, who was the team’s No. 2 receiver before he sustained a long-term leg injury, did return for the Fiesta. He’ll be Dissly’s successor going into next year.
UW, if needed, can tap into its heralded 2018 recruiting class. Both 247 Sports and Rivals view the group as one of the stronger groups in the nation.
OPTIONS IN THE BACKFIELD
Don’t worry. Nobody forgot about Salvon Ahmed.
Ahmed, a former four-star prospect and U.S. Army All-American, created a ton of buzz after his first season on Montlake.
He rushed 61 times for 388 yards and three touchdowns.
That gives first-year offensive coordinator Bush Hamdan, a former UW assistant, two speedy players in the backfield.
It also gives Hamdan and Huskies coach Chris Petersen some security.
UW, due to many factors, struggled to move the ball through the air at times in 2017. It led to the offense pivoting and using the ground game to get points.
Gaskin would run for more than 120 yards in four of the team’s final five regular season games. He also scored 11 touchdowns in that span too.
In Gaskin, the Huskies have a proven starter who can carry a heavy workload. He’s picked up more than 222 attempts in each of his three seasons.
Pairing Ahmed and Gaskin provides UW with a 1-2 punch with two players who can create terror once they get into space.
Ahmed and Gaskin could be used in the passing game with greater frequency. Gaskin had 19 catches for a career-best 232 yards and three touchdowns last season.
Meanwhile, Ahmed finished with 13 receptions and 77 yards in a limited role.
Here’s another thing to consider.
Petersen, during the team’s Signing Day press conference, said the Huskies had options in the event Gaskin left.
He said players like incoming four-star receiver Trey Lowe and McClatcher could take snaps at running back, if needed. Both players logged reps at the position in high school and could be used there in certain situations.
Those plans could change with Gaskin’s return. Or maybe they don’t and UW can throw players at the running game.
PLAYING THE LONG GAME
Getting Gaskin back for a fourth season could help the Huskies when it comes to developing its running backs for the future.
UW will have eight rushers on the roster next year, including three-star prospect Richard Newton.
Petersen and previous offensive coordinator Jonathan Smith used Gaskin and senior Lavon Coleman while slowly bringing Ahmed along.
It’s possible Hamdan and Petersen could use a similar approach in 2018.
Ahmed and Gaskin would each receive most of the touches while Newton, who is 6-foot-1 and 183 pounds, can gradually play himself into the rotation.
But there’s also a chance someone else could emerge.
UW will have redshirt sophomores Sean McGrew and Kamari Pleasant in tow.
McGrew was a four-star prospect and was the California Gatorade Player of the Year in 2015. He has seven carries and 26 yards on his collegiate dossier.
Pleasant, a two-star prospect, had five attempts for 19 yards.
If Gaskin left, the Huskies would have turned to Ahmed as its first option while trying to develop his backup going to the season.
Now? UW has the Pac-12’s most experience rusher to go with an athletic playmaker in addition to having at least three other backs who provide some depth.
Ryan Clark: @ryan_s_clark
