With a win over Wazzu, is UW bubbling toward something bigger?

Give Matisse Thybulle about 90 seconds and he can solve a Rubik’s Cube with ease.

Allow him a full 40 minutes of basketball and the Washington junior guard can put more together than a few toy blocks.

Thybulle’s 18 points, six assists and four steals powered UW in an 80-62 win Sunday over cross-state rival Washington State in front of a sellout crowd at the Alaska Airlines Arena.

“I’d say the biggest part is ball movement,” said Thybulle, who played a role in the Huskies’ notching 20 assists. “When we have the ball moving and the defense rotating, I mean, it just happened to me today and in the last few games. To attack these closeouts, it makes it easier for everyone.”

Beating WSU (9-11, 1-7 Pac-12) does more than give UW (15-6, 5-3) state bragging rights. This puts the Huskies into an interesting discussion.

As in the NCAA Tournament. UW entered the weekend a bubble team with ESPN having the Huskies on the “First Four Out” list of its latest Bracketology projections.

UW’s latest win could only help its case going forward.

The Huskies took a 45-30 lead into the half only to have the Cougars open 6-for-6 and cut the advantage to 49-44 with around 16 minutes left.

It was at this point when Thybulle began chipping away at WSU’s momentum. He made his way near the top of the key and launched a 3-pointer only to have Cougars’ guard Milan Acquaah foul him.

Thybulle’s 3 went in and he drained the accompanying free throw for a 53-44 lead with 15:47 left.

He went inside for a dunk on UW’s next possession and quickly followed with a jumper. Thybulle’s stretch of eight straight points followed by buckets from Jaylen Nowell and Noah Dickerson kickstarted a 9-0 run for a 61-44 lead with 9:50 left.

Are Mike Hopkins and the Huskies getting into a groove? Washington coach Mike Hopkins meets with reporters Sunday after a win over Washington State. Ryan Clark ryan.clark@thenewstribune.com

UW’s unofficial knockout punch came when point guard and Tacoma native David Crisp threw an alley-oop to Nahziah Carter for a 68-49 lead with around seven minutes left.

“Open shots. That’s what it was,” Dickerson said. “Instead of shooting rushed ones, we got open shots at the beginning and everybody got their rhythm going. So in the second half, you can try those contested ones a little bit.”

The Huskies had four players finish in double figures led by Thybulle. Nowell had 14, Dickerson was next with 13 while Carter had 11. UW shot 53.6 percent from the floor and 11-for-25 (44 percent) from distance.

Go back to when the Cougars and Huskies linked up earlier in the month.

Wazzu got up by much as 10 and UW, with most of its starting five in foul trouble, shot 73.9 percent from the floor in the second half to sneak out a 70-65 win at Beasley Coliseum in Pullman.

This time, the Huskies were aggressive from the jump.

UW raced out to an 11-4 lead within the first four minutes. WSU used a small run to take a 25-23 lead off a Acquaah jumper with 9:55 remaining.

It was all UW from there.

Nowell hit a jumper for a 29-28 lead and that was followed by Dickerson powering through for a dunk with 4:13 left.

Getting inside allowed the Huskies to operate from the 3-point line with near ease.

The 3-point shot was basically useless in the Huskies’ first contest against the Cougars. They were 2 of 12 for 16.7 percent and only had one attempt from distance in the second half.

UW hit four 3-pointers in a row during an 18-2 run to close out the half.

Thybulle launched the opening salvo and it set the stage for Dominic Green.

Green hit three straight 3-pointers and each one put the Cougars in a deeper hole. Dickerson was operating in the post when he found Green, who hit an open 3 right in front of the Wazzu bench for a 37-28 lead.

UW’s next possession led to Green getting free off the wing and draining another long-distance effort in front of the WSU bench for a 40-28 edge with around two minutes left.

Between Green’s 3’s and a scoreless drought, the Cougars were getting visibly frustrated. Dickerson drew a charge and on the next possession, Green hit another 3 for a 43-28 lead with 1:13 left.

“It’s not perfect but we’re getting better,” Hopkins said. “Tonight was just a really good night. The extra pass, playing for each other, playing for something bigger than themselves, I was happy they were able to do it in front our home crowd tonight.”