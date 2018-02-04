Here’s Dominic Green’s game-winning shot ... from every possible angle

Dominic Green’s game-winning 3-pointer to beat No. 9 Arizona has likely been watched thousands of times by Washington fans all over the world.
Green’s shot was a result of Wildcats center Deandre Ayton blocking freshman guard Jaylen Nowell, who was going at the rim with less than five seconds left. Nowell’s attempt was theatrically denied by Ayton, who could be the No. 1 pick in the upcoming NBA Draft. Ayton’s blocked shot, however, made it’s way to Green. From there, the Renton native hit a 3-pointer that sent UW to a thrilling 78-75 win Saturday at the Alaska Airlines Arena.
The News Tribune spoke with five people — Tony Castricone, Jill Crisp, Noah Dickerson, Green and Mike Hopkins — about the ‘Shot That Shook Montlake.’
TONY CASTRICONE, HUSKIES PLAY-BY-PLAY ANNOUNCER
“I think in a moment like that, you look around and keep reporting what you see. The shot goes in, you see Dom Green getting mobbed, you see the scoreboard and you say the final score. You say exactly what you see and what you feel in the context. The magical season continues. What you definitely want is, because you know people are tuning in and out every few seconds, what you want most importantly, is if someone just turned on the radio, you want them to know exactly what they’re hearing. As Nowell brings it up, you say ‘It’s 75-75. Huskies have the ball. Ten seconds left. One high, four low. Jaylen’s going to go man-to-man. Here we go.’ You want people to know exactly what is at stake and exactly what’s going on in the moment. Other than that, you just react, you just watch very intently and you just try to say exactly what you see as succinctly and as quickly as possible. Every buzzer-beater I’ve ever called has been against my team. ... I actually got have fun with a buzzer-beater for once instead of having my heart ripped out.”
JILL CRISP, THE MOTHER OF HUSKIES POINT GUARD DAVID CRISP
“I knew it was going in. I saw it. I coached my son when he was 4 years old, so, I know when it’s going in. He was lined up just right. I didn’t know what was going on in front of me. I saw all these kids coming from this end first. Then, I realized. All these kids from back here were climbing over the chairs. My husband was holding onto his friend because of the whole stampede. ... I’ve never seen that before in the three years I’ve been here. Never seen that but it was so exciting.”
NOAH DICKERSON, HUSKIES JUNIOR FORWARD
“I was on the back. I was going to try and get a tip. If he missed it, I was going to try and get a tip. But when I heard the buzzer sound, I just saw the ball coming. I said, ‘That’s all net!’”
DOMINIC GREEN, HUSKIES JUNIOR GUARD
“On that last possession, I saw Jay up top and coach called ‘One high, four low.’ So I went immediately to the corner on his right-hand side. I know whatever way he’s going to go, that’s the first side he’s going to go to. After he went up, I saw my man turn his head. First of all, I saw my man turn his head when (Nowell) was getting ready to drive. After Deandre came over, he came over, hit it right to me on the right side of the hoop. Once I caught it, I just tried to get it up as quick as I can. I saw it and was like, ‘Oh. That’s good’ as soon as a I let it go.”
MIKE HOPKINS, HUSKIES COACH
“Divine Intervention. We ran our 1-4 low with Jaylen. You’ve seen that a few times this year. He was going to get the last shot. If they came up (to defend Nowell), we had something else we were going to do. Sometimes, the best 3-point shot you can get is off an offensive rebound because guys are scrambling. He gets the shot up, it gets hit to Dom and Dom, if you ever come to the facility, he’s in this gym. There’s no one that works harder than Dominic Green. There’s no one that’s as up and down in his career. For him to have that moment was just special. When it left his hand ... when he shoots, I think it’s going in. In that moment, a lot of stuff going on. When it left his hand, you’re going like, your body is trying to spiritually put it in the hole and then, when you see it, it’s pure mayhem.”
