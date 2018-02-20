Could there be a change at shooting guard for the Huskies?

One is the team’s leading scorer. The other is the most dangerous shooter on the roster. This is why the next few days will be interesting for Mike Hopkins, his staff and the Washington Huskies.
Hopkins said Tuesday that he hasn’t determined if Dominic Green or Jaylen Nowell will start at shooting guard Thursday against Stanford at Maples Pavilion. Nowell, a freshman, leads UW (18-9, 8-6 Pac-12) with 16.0 points per game. Green, a junior, is the team’s best 3-point shooter at 42.7 percent and his accuracy allows the Huskies to stretch the floor.
“It hasn’t been determined,” Hopkins said about who will start at shooting guard. “We’ll see how practice goes these next couple days and we’ll make that decision in terms of where we are.”
Green earned the starting nod last Saturday in UW’s 82-59 win over Colorado at the Alaska Airlines Arena. The junior played 22 minutes and went 3-for-4 from the floor while also sinking two free throws to score 11 points over the Buffaloes. All of Green’s attempts came from the 3-point line.
Nowell came off the bench and played 32 minutes. He shot 5-for-12 with 11 points, two rebounds and four personal fouls.
Hopkins said Green has been shooting the ball at a “high level” and he’s also been strong at communicating on the defensive end of the floor. The decision to start Green came as UW was looking to snap a three-game losing streak after it won four straight.
“Dom is one of those guys that’s when he’s making shots, he’s a difference maker,” Hopkins said. “Sometimes, you need to kick scoring off the bench where you need a legit scorer. Anything can happen.”
Green said he wasn’t caught off guard when he started against Colorado but wanted to make sure he was ready.
The Renton native and one-time Arizona State signee has played a vital role for UW in conference play. He scored 16 points to help UW begin its Pac-12 account under Hopkins with a win at USC.
His biggest and most memorable performance came when he hit a game-winning 3 as time expired in a 78-75 win over then-No. 9 Arizona. Green scored 14 while shooting 5-for-7 from the field and 4-for-5 from beyond the arc.
Green’s averaging more than 26 minutes over the last nine games. As of late, he’s also driving into the lane instead of just being a shooter.
“Honestly, I just take what comes to me,” Green said. “If there’s a lane to drive, I’ll take it. And if there’s not and I don’t have a shot, then I’ll pass it up and wait for it to come back to me.”
Hopkins was asked how Nowell reacted to the news of not starting against the Buffaloes.
“Everybody wants to start but he’s a team guy and he wants to win,” Hopkins said. “At the end of the day, he’s going to do what’s best for the team.”
Nowell’s last five games have been mixed.
He’s averaging more than 35 minutes but his scoring has taken a dip.
Nowell is averaging 13.2 points and is shooting less than 36 percent in those games. As a whole, Nowell is still converting 46.5 percent of his attempts from the field on the year.
Regardless of who starts, the Huskies would still have a primary scoring option off the bench. If its Green, they have a shooter who can get hot in an instant. If its Nowell, they have a volume scorer who gives the Huskies a bit more flexibility with their rotations.
“Sometimes, based on how they’re defending, I like Jaylen with the ball,” Hopkins said. “Jaylen played a lot of backup point (guard) in that game too. It was something that when David (Crisp) came out, I put him in there.”
Hopkins said last week he was still tinkering with some of his rotations coming off the bench. He said Tuesday the Huskies must figure out different ways to “evolve” moving forward this season.
Hopkins said the dynamic in the final half of the conference slate changes considering that’s when teams start playing for the second time.
The Huskies fell 73-64 against the Cardinal (14-13, 8-6) on Jan. 13 at Alaska Airlines Arena. UW, under Hopkins is, 2-1 in rematches against conference opponents.
UW has wins over Colorado and Washington State but lost both games to Utah. UW will finish its regular season schedule at California and host Oregon and Oregon State. The Huskies beat the Golden Bears but are 0-2 against their southern neighbors.
Among the rotations the Huskies used against the Buffaloes, there was one when Nowell was the primary ball-handler. There was also another stretch when Hopkins put the team’s four freshmen — Michael Carter III, Nahziah Carter, Nowell and Hameir Wright — on the floor at once.
It’s a pairing Hopkins used earlier in the year and it could be a group that sees more time as the Huskies look to close out the regular season.
“It goes back to they’re not freshmen anymore,” Hopkins said. “They’ve got to be ‘I’m watching activity, I’m watching energy, execution’ and the only way you can get better at it, is by being on the court.
“They’ve gotta impact the game. Best players play.”
Ryan S. Clark: @ryan_s_clark
