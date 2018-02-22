Seeing red: UW drops season series to Stanford in latest loss to Cardinal

Go ahead. Pick a problem. Washington had several Thursday in a 94-78 loss to Stanford at Maples Pavilion.
The Huskies (18-10, 8-7 Pac-12) struggled to find a consistent shot. It started in the first half when they shot 28 percent from the floor and didn’t connect on any of their eight attempts from the 3-point line. Twenty of UW’s 26 points came from inside the paint.
UW found a little momentum in the second half. Freshman shooting guard Jaylen Nowell hit a 3-pointer that cut the lead to 62-49 with 11:02 left. The Huskies got within 12 until the Cardinal went on a 9-2 run for a 76-56 lead with 7:33 left. Nowell led the Huskies with 18 points while Nahziah Carter scored a career-high 17.
Plus, Cardinal junior forward Reid Travis did his part to clip any chances of a comeback. Last time, Travis scored 16 points from 10 shot attempts in a 73-64 win on Jan. 13 over the Huskies in Seattle.
Travis posted 23 points while shooting 9-for-12 in the first half. His first three buckets came in the paint and powered Stanford to an eventual 16-4 lead. He struck again late in the half, scoring six points in the final two minutes.
His last basket of the half came when he fought off a double team and powered an attempt from about six or seven feet. Travis’ shot fell and padded Stanford’s 48-26 halftime lead.
Travis led all scorers with 33 points and nine rebounds. In all, the Cardinal (15-13, 9-6) shot 60 percent in the first half and finished shooting 53 percent from the floor.
It would be the most points the Huskies allowed in an opening half since they surrendered 59 in a 103-79 loss to Virginia Tech on Nov. 17 in the 2K Classic at Madison Square Garden. Also, this was the fourth time they’ve given up more than 90 points this season.
