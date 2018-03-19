New UW QB Jacob Eason tells KJR that Petersen kept the door open for his return

Lake Stevens native and Washington transfer quarterback Jacob Eason said Monday before he left to play at Georgia that Huskies coach Chris Petersen told him he always had a spot in the event he wanted to return home.
Eason spoke with KJR 950 AM on the “Dave ‘Softy’ Mahler Show” for around 15 minutes about why he chose to leave the Bulldogs after two seasons and how it made sense for him to return Washington and play for the Huskies.
“I wanted to finish the season out at Georgia. I didn’t feel like it was right to ditch and be halfway-in, halfway-out while I was on that team,” Eason said. “So I waited to the very end of the season ... I talked to (Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart) after the season and I wanted to finish it out and have a strong season, which we did. I’m glad I got to have that opportunity.
“I remember when I was committed to Georgia, I went on a visit to the University of Washington. Coach Petersen said I’d always have a spot back here if it didn’t work out. I remember him saying that and that was a big thing for me in my decision.”
Eason announced in the coming days after Georgia lost in the College Football Playoff final that he was going to transfer. Nearly a month later, the Huskies tweeted that the 6-foot-6 and 230-pound quarterback would play for them.
The earliest Eason can get on the field would be 2019. NCAA rules permit he must sit out the 2018 season. He’ll be in spring camp with the team and use the following the year to learn the offense.
UW enters the season with senior quarterback and three-year starter Jake Browning. Eason is expected to compete for the job alongside incoming true freshmen Jacob Sirmon and Colson Yankoff after Browning’s final season. Both Sirmon and Yankoff are four-star prospects who were part of the Huskies’ 2018 class.
Eason said it “felt right” to transfer to UW because he’s closer to home and he knows a few players on the current roster. He also listed his relationship with Petersen and new offensive coordinator Bush Hamdan as another reason. Hamdan is a former UW assistant who was on staff when Eason was still in high school. Hamdan, who played quarterback for Petersen at Boise State, returns after spending the 2017 campaign as the Atlanta Falcons’ quarterback coach.
“The transition wasn’t really a tough decision for me,” Eason said. “I’m excited to be a part of this university. I’m excited to start classes (next) Monday and get in there with the guys. I’m excited to work alongside Jake Browning and Colson and Jacob Sirmon. Getting in there with those guys and learn from them. Learn from Bush and Coach Pete.
“Overall, I’m just really excited.”
Eason said the idea of transferring out of UGA entered his mind around the eighth or ninth week of the season. The Bulldogs opened the year with a 9-0 start en route to capturing the Southeastern Conference title and finishing as the national runner-up to Alabama.
He won the starting job as a freshman in 2016 and guided UGA to eight wins while throwing for 2,430 yards and 16 touchdowns. Eason started the 2017 as the team’s starting quarterback but was hurt in the first quarter of the season opener. He was replaced by true freshman quarterback and Warner Robins, Ga. native Jake Fromm. Fromm led the Bulldogs to a 31-10 victory and guided them to a 20-19 win the following week at Notre Dame.
“I wasn’t playing and that’s the unique thing about being a quarterback is no matter how many guys you have in the room, only one of them can play,” Eason said. “Jake Fromm, to his credit, had a great season. He’s a great kid and I love him to death. I wish the best for him and all my buddies on that team. I had to do what was best for me and it was ultimately a business decision and I think I made the right choice. I’m excited to start.”
Eason said choosing UW “wasn’t really that hard of a decision” because he grew up watching former Huskies star Jake Locker among others.
“It’s always had a spot in my heart. That being the ‘Greatest Setting in College Football,’” Eason said. “It’s an awesome place you dream of going to play. When transferring came to my mind, UW was the first school that I thought about. Ultimately, I decided to pull the trigger because what better option is there than UW?”
Ryan S. Clark
