Marysville-Pilchuck hoops standout commits to UW

The Washington Huskies got a late-night hoops commitment from an in-state 2019 recruit Wednesday.
Raequan Battle, a small forward who stars for Marysville-Pilchuck and led the Tomahawks to the Class 3A state regionals last winter, announced his verbal commitment to the Huskies just before 10:45 p.m.
"It's all up from here," he wrote on Twitter.
Battle averaged 21.4 points and eight rebounds per game for Marysville-Pilchuck as a junior. He helped guide the Tomahawks to a 19-5 record and District 1 title.
He was named a second-team All-Area selection by The Herald (Everett).
This story will be updated.
