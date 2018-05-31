Marysville-Pilchuck basketball standout RaeQuan Battle announced his verbal commitment to the Washington Huskies on Wednesday, May 30, 2018 via Twitter.
Marysville-Pilchuck basketball standout RaeQuan Battle announced his verbal commitment to the Washington Huskies on Wednesday, May 30, 2018 via Twitter. Twitter
Marysville-Pilchuck basketball standout RaeQuan Battle announced his verbal commitment to the Washington Huskies on Wednesday, May 30, 2018 via Twitter. Twitter

University of Washington

Marysville-Pilchuck hoops standout commits to UW

By Lauren Smith

lsmith@theolympian.com

May 31, 2018 09:20 AM

The Washington Huskies got a late-night hoops commitment from an in-state 2019 recruit Wednesday.

Raequan Battle, a small forward who stars for Marysville-Pilchuck and led the Tomahawks to the Class 3A state regionals last winter, announced his verbal commitment to the Huskies just before 10:45 p.m.

"It's all up from here," he wrote on Twitter.

Battle averaged 21.4 points and eight rebounds per game for Marysville-Pilchuck as a junior. He helped guide the Tomahawks to a 19-5 record and District 1 title.

He was named a second-team All-Area selection by The Herald (Everett).

This story will be updated.

Lauren Smith: 360-754-5473, @smithlm12

  Comments  