Kickoff times set for UW opener against Auburn, this year's Apple Cup

The Washington Huskies will kick off the 2018 season with an afternoon meeting against Auburn on Sept. 1, the Pac-12 announced Thursday.
The conference announced kickoff times and TV information for four of the UW's upcoming games, including its 12:30 p.m. opener in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game against the Tigers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
That game will air on ABC.
Information for the Apple Cup, which will be televised on FOX, was also released. The Huskies meet in-state rival Washington State at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 23 in Pullman.
Two more early-season game times were also announced.
North Dakota travels to Seattle in Week 2 (Sept. 8) for the Huskies' home opener. Kickoff will be at 2 p.m., and the game will air on Pac-12 Networks.
The Huskies open Pac-12 play against Utah in Salt Lake City in Week 3 (Sept. 15). The game will air on ESPN, with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m.
