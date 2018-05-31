Huskies top 2-time defending champ Oklahoma in WCWS opener

Washington freshman Gabbie Plain threw 5 2/3 shutout innings, and the Huskies defeated two-time defending national champion Oklahoma 2-0 on Thursday in the Women’s College World Series.
Oklahoma senior pitcher Paige Parker, who had an 8-0 career record in WCWS play, got the loss after giving up three hits and one run in six innings. The Sooners (55-4) had won 16 straight games but will now play Arizona State in an elimination game on Saturday. Washington will play Oregon on Friday.
Oklahoma coach Patty Gasso sat Parker in the fifth inning after she threw 88 pitches, and Paige Lowary stepped in. Washington’s Sis Bates put the ball in play and Trysten Melhart scored when Lowary’s throw home was a bit off. Julia DePonte then singled to score Kelly Burdick.
Parker returned and escaped a based-loaded jam in the sixth.
Oklahoma had a chance in the bottom of the seventh, with Nicole Mendes and Caleigh Clifton singling with two outs before Kylie Lundberg struck out to end the game.
