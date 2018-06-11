Federal Way linebacker says he's staying home, commits to UW

Federal Way High School linebacker Alphonzo Tuputala says he's staying home.
The 2019 recruit, ranked as a three-star athlete by 247Sports, announced his verbal commitment to the University of Washington on Monday evening via Twitter.
"I want to say thank you to all the coaches and schools that showed interest and time into me," Tuputala wrote. "You guys are appreciated and I want to thank you.
"But I have made my decision to stay home and be a Dawg!"
Tuputala, a 6-foot-3, 240-pound inside linebacker, had offers from eight more Division I programs — including four Mountain West and four Big Sky schools — before choosing UW.
He had interest from multiple Pac-12 schools.
Tuputala was a Class 4A NPSL Olympic first-teamer as a linebacker last season as a junior.
He is in line to be the third player from Federal Way to join the Huskies since 2015. Former Eagles standouts Chico McClatcher and Jared Pulu each have two seasons of eligibility remaining.
Comments