Huskies get commitment from Idaho offensive lineman

Gaard Memmelaar, a 2020 recruit out of Idaho, committed to the Washington Huskies on Monday evening.
The 6-foot-5, 285-pound offensive lineman announced his decision on his Instagram page just after 7 p.m.
"I want to thank my family, friends and coaches who have helped me fulfill my dream of being able to play college football. I wouldn't be there without them," he wrote.
The Huskies were the first to offer Memmelaar who lives in Middleton, Idaho, about 30 miles outside of Boise. He is the first verbal commitment of the 2020 class.
