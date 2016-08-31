Huskies 2016 depth chart and schedule breakdown

Huskies’ depth chart
2015 record: 7-6; T-fourth in the Pac-12 North (4-5). Returning 16 starters.
2016 Pac-12 media poll predicted finish: Second (Pac-12 North).
Capsules and rankings by Christian Caple / Staff writer
* Starters are in bold
QUARTERBACKS
The skinny: Browning returns as one of the most promising quarterbacks in the Pac-12, and one of only two returning starters at the position in the North division. He showed solid progress as a true freshman last season, and if he can improve his deep throws and make better decisions under pressure, the Huskies’ offense will be that much better. He’ll also have the chance to change the play at the line this season.
The backups: Coach Chris Petersen says the battle for the backup job is still ongoing, and that’s reflected with the “or” tag between Rodriguez and Carta-Samuels. Carta-Samuels was Browning’s backup last season — he made one start when Browning got hurt — but Rodriguez looked good during spring and fall and could sneak into the No. 2 spot.
No.
Player
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
Hometown / Last school
3
Jake Browning
6-2
209
So.
Folsom, Calif. / Folsom
11
K.J. Carta-Samuels
6-2
219
So.
Saratoga, Calif. / Bellarmine Prep (San Jose)
or 7
Tony Rodriguez
6-3
185
Jr.
Stockton, Calif. / Brookside Christian
TAILBACKS
The skinny: Gaskin entered last fall’s camp unsure if he was going to play or redshirt, and wound up having the best season ever by a UW true-freshman running back, finishing with 1,302 yards and 14 touchdowns. He enters this year as one of the Pac-12’s top backs, and one of UW’s most important players, blending vision and patience with quickness and straight-line speed.
The backups: Dotson saw limited action as a redshirt freshman last season, rushing 18 times for 42 yards, but is one of the Huskies’ fastest players and has yet to really showcase that speed. Fourth-year junior Lavon Coleman adds depth and experience to the group. It seems true freshman Sean McGrew is expected to redshirt, but an injury or two could change that.
No.
Player
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
Hometown / Last school
9
Myles Gaskin
5-9
192
So.
Lynnwood / O’Dea
10
Jomon Dotson
5-10
174
So.
American Canyon, Calif. / American Canyon
WIDE RECEIVERS
The skinny: This might be the Huskies’ most unproven position, though their starters have all played before. Ross missed all of last season due to an ACL tear but is fully healthy and should be a nice weapon this season. McClatcher, another speed option in the slot, gained some valuable experience playing as a freshman last year, and Pettis is UW’s top returning receiver.
The backups: Pounds played three games last season as a true freshman before injuring his knee, but impressed throughout fall camp and should be a factor. So should Baccellia, who had a solid spring and fall and earned praise from coaches. Griffin is a legitimate athlete with nice size, and Fuller, another steady type, will be UW’s only true freshman to play at receiver this season. Oklahoma transfer K.J. Young could eventually be a factor, too. Junior Brayden Lenius is suspended for the first three games.
No.
Player
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
Hometown / Last school
1
John Ross
5-11
190
Jr.
Long Beach, Calif. / Long Beach Jordan
21
Quinten Pounds
5-11
174
RFr.
Cypress, Calif. / Cypress
6
Chico McClatcher
5-7
179
So.
Federal Way / Federal Way
83
Connor Griffin
6-3
223
Jr.
Lake Oswego, Ore. / Lake Oswego
or 12
Aaron Fuller
5-10
198
Fr.
McKinney, Texas / Lovejoy
8
Dante Pettis
6-1
188
Jr.
San Clemente, Calif. / Junipero Serra
19
Andre Baccellia
5-10
171
RFr.
Thousand Oaks, Calif. / Westlake
TIGHT ENDS
The skinny: Note that all four players are listed together with the “or” tag, meaning the Huskies apparently view each of them as potential starters — though Daniels, a speedy senior, is the leader of the group. Sample showed some promise last year, and Ajamu missed most of the season due to injury. Dissly is a converted defensive lineman who played tight end in high school and is the biggest dude in the group.
The backups: Jeff Lindquist, the former quarterback, converted to tight end in the spring and provides depth behind the aforementioned four, as does redshirt freshman Michael Neal.
No.
Player
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
Hometown / Last school
15
Darrell Daniels
6-4
241
Sr.
Pittsburg, Calif. / Freedom
or 88
Drew Sample
6-4
245
So.
Bellevue / Newport
or 98
Will Dissly
6-4
272
Jr.
Bozeman, Mont. / Bozeman
or 85
David Ajamu
6-5
249
Jr.
Shelton / Shelton
OFFENSIVE LINE
The skinny: A lot more experience here than last season, as every listed starter has started a game before — and Adams, Eldrenkamp, and Shelton were regular starters a year ago. Coaches say McGary has improved quite a bit since last season, and Brostek has been the most consistent lineman to try his hand at right guard during camp. Adams, considering his size and athletic ability, could develop into a dominant left tackle.
The backups: Harris, a true freshman, is the only player listed on this year’s O-line depth chart who didn’t see the field at some point last season. Kirkland has starting experience at right and left tackle, James has starting experience at right tackle, Sosebee has starting experience at guard, and Kneip played some last year, too. Kirkland’s versatility makes him a nice option at both tackle and guard.
No.
Player / Pos.
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
Hometown / Last school
72
Trey Adams / LT
6-8
309
So.
Wenatchee / Wenatchee
73
Andrew Kirkland / LT
6-4
311
Jr.
Portland / Jesuit
52
Jake Eldrenkamp / LG
6-5
297
Sr.
Medina / Bellevue
75
Jesse Sosebee / LG
6-5
311
So.
Garden Grove, Calif. / Edison
79
Coleman Shelton / C
6-4
293
Jr.
Pasadena, Calif. / Loyola
67
Michael Kneip / C
6-5
284
Sr.
Bellevue / Bellevue
60
Shane Brostek / RG
6-4
289
Sr.
Kamuela, Hawaii / Hawaii Prep
56
Nick Harris / RG
6-1
270
Fr.
Inglewood, Calif. / JSerra Catholic
58
Kaleb McGary / RT
6-7
308
So.
Fife / Fife
71
Matt James / RT
6-5
293
So.
Coeur d’Alene, Idaho / Coeur d’Alene
DEFENSIVE LINE
The skinny: With Qualls, Gaines and Vea listed together as starters, the Huskies are about to have a massive defensive front. Mathis is listed as a defensive end on the depth chart but plays the same “buck” position occupied the last two seasons by Travis Feeney and Hau’oli Kikaha, respectively. Qualls has all-conference ability, and Gaines and Vea each excelled in the nose tackle rotation last season. This could be an impressive bunch.
The backups: Johnson worked some with the No. 1 unit at defensive end and should see the field quite a bit, as should the rest of UW’s two-deeps at this position — defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski prefers to rotate quite a bit to keep everyone fresh, and that strategy worked well enough last season. O’Brien, like Mathis, is more of an outside linebacker.
No.
Player / Pos.
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
Hometown / Last school
5
Joe Mathis / DE
6-2
255
Sr.
Ontario, Calif. / Upland
29
Connor O’Brien / DE
6-3
232
Jr.
Trabuco Canyon, Calif. / Santa Margarita
99
Greg Gaines / DT
6-2
318
So.
La Habra, Calif. / La Habra
66
Damion Turpin / DT
6-3
284
Sr.
Compton, Calif. / Dominguez
11
Elijah Qualls / DT
6-1
321
Jr.
Petaluma, Calif. / Casa Grande
96
Shane Bowman / DT
6-4
287
So.
Bellevue / Bellevue
50
Vita Vea / DE
6-5
332
So.
Milpitas, Calif. / Milpitas
92
Jaylen Johnson / DE
6-3
280
So.
Corona, Calif. / Centennial
LINEBACKERS
The skinny: Victor and Bierria were each crucial pieces of UW’s defense a year ago, and both seem primed for big seasons again in 2016. Victor, particularly, looks like a solid NFL prospect. Wooching spent last season behind Feeney at the buck spot but switched to strongside linebacker this year and held down the No. 1 spot throughout fall camp.
The backups: Expect Bartlett to share snaps with Wooching and end up playing quite a bit. The Huskies will be understandably hesitant to take Victor and Bierria off the field, but Burr-Kirven got some experience playing as a true freshman last season, and Beavers looks to be a promising young player, too. UW’s depth took a hit with the loss of Sean Constantine to a broken ankle.
No.
Player / Pos.
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
Hometown / Last school
36
Azeem Victor / MLB
6-3
230
Jr.
Compton, Calif. / Pomona
15
DJ Beavers / MLB
6-0
215
RFr.
Culver City, Calif. / Crespi Carmelite
7
Keishawn Bierria / WLB
6-1
221
Jr.
Carson, Calif. / Narbonne
25
Ben Burr-Kirven / WLB
6-0
214
So.
Menlo Park, Calif. / Sacred Heart Prep
28
Psalm Wooching / SAM
6-4
231
Sr.
Kailua-Kona, Hawaii / Kealakehe
17
Tevis Bartlett / SAM
6-2
230
So.
Cheyenne, Wyo. / Cheyenne East
SECONDARY
The skinny: Simply put, the Huskies are loaded here. Baker and Jones were first-team All-Pac-12 selections last year and likely NFL draft picks after this season. McIntosh is a hard-hitting safety, and King and Gardenhire are essentially co-starters, because the Huskies play so much nickel that they essentially start five DBs.
The backups: Beaver and Walker are each coming off ACL injuries, and each provides a veteran presence behind the No. 1 unit. Turner played some last season and is one of the team’s biggest hitters. Miller could himself be a standout cornerback some day, and led UW in interceptions during spring practices. Joyner is healthy after tearing his ACL last season and should also contribute.
No.
Player / Pos.
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
Hometown / Last school
32
Budda Baker / FS
5-10
192
Jr.
Bellevue / Bellevue
9
Brandon Beaver / S
6-0
191
Sr.
Compton, Calif. / Dominguez
or 21
Taylor Rapp / S
6-0
202
Fr.
Bellingham / Sehome
14
Jojo McIntosh / SS
6-1
209
So.
Canyon Country, Calif. / Chaminade Prep
24
Ezekiel Turner / S
6-2
210
Jr.
Pasadena, Maryland / L.A. Pierce
or 27
Trevor Walker / S
5-11
192
Jr.
Arlington, Texas / Mansfield Timberview
26
Sidney Jones / CB
6-0
181
Jr.
Diamond Bar, Calif. / West Covina
23
Jordan Miller / CB
6-1
176
So.
Oceanside, Calif. / Oceanside
4
Austin Joyner / CB
5-10
190
RFr.
Marysville / Marysville-Pilchuck
20
Kevin King / CB
6-3
192
Sr.
Oakland, Calif. / Bishop O’Dowd
or 3
Darren Gardenhire / CB
5-11
185
Jr.
Long Beach, Calif. / Cabrillo
SPECIALISTS
The skinny: Van Winkle has been one of the Pac-12’s most consistent kickers the past two seasons. Vizcaino served as UW’s primary kickoff specialist last season and also punted four times, so full-time punting will be new for him. The Huskies are set in the return game: Ross is one of the most dangerous kick returners in the country with three career touchdowns, and Pettis has three punt-return touchdowns in his career and set a UW record by averaging 16.9 yards per return last season.
No.
Player / Pos
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
Hometown / Last school
48
Cameron Van Winkle / PK
5-10
186
Sr.
Fall City / Mount Si
43
Tristan Vizcaino / PK
6-2
206
Jr.
Chino Hills, Calif. / Damien
43
Tristan Vizcaino / P
6-2
206
Jr.
Chino Hills, Calif. / Damien
1
John Ross / KR
5-11
190
Jr.
Long Beach, Calif. / Long Beach Jordan
4
Austin Joyner / KR
5-10
190
RFr.
Marysville / Marysville-Pilchuck
8
Dante Pettis / PR
6-1
188
Jr.
San Clemente, Calif. / Junipero Serra
6
Chico McClatcher / PR
5-7
179
So.
Federal Way / Federal Way
51
Luke Hutchison / LS
6-2
225
Jr.
Carnation / O’Dea
49
A.J. Carty / LS
6-2
230
RFr.
Santa Ana, Calif. / Servite
5
Jeff Lindquist / HLD
6-3
246
Sr.
Mercer Island / Mercer Island
Huskies’ schedule
Sept. 3
Rutgers at Washington, 11 a.m., Pac-12 Network
Huskies are 26-point favorites in season opener.
Sept. 10
Idaho at Washington, 2 p.m., Pac-12 Network
Don’t think Husky Stadium will sell out for this yawner.
Sept. 17
Portland State at Washington, 5 p.m., Pac-12 Network
PSU did beat Washington State last season, but Huskies will be huge favorites in this one.
Sept. 24
Washington at Arizona, TBA
First real test of the season comes in Tucson, where Huskies haven’t won since 2006.
Sept. 30
Stanford at Washington, 6 p.m., ESPN
Should be first sellout at Husky Stadium since 2013 Apple Cup, and could have Pac-12 North title implications.
Oct. 8
Washington at Oregon, TBA
Huskies have lost 12 consecutive games to the Ducks, but have their best shot in years at snapping the streak.
Oct. 22
Oregon State at Washington, TBA
Easiest Pac-12 game on the schedule. Huskies routed Beavers last year in Corvallis.
Oct. 29
Washington at Utah, TBA
Utes’ starting QB is Troy Williams, the former Husky who transferred after the 2014 season.
Nov. 5
Washington at California, TBA
Huskies have won their past three games in Berkeley.
Nov. 12
USC at Washington, TBA
Trojans looking for revenge after UW’s upset in the Coliseum last season.
Nov. 19
Arizona State at Washington, TBA
Can Huskies beat Sun Devils for first time since 2001?
Nov. 25
Washington at Washington State, 12:30 p.m., FOX or FS1
Should be the most meaningful Apple Cup — for both teams — in recent memory.
