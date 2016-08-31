University of Washington

August 31, 2016 8:42 PM

Huskies 2016 depth chart and schedule breakdown

By Christian Caple

Huskies’ depth chart

 

 

2015 record: 7-6; T-fourth in the Pac-12 North (4-5). Returning 16 starters.

2016 Pac-12 media poll predicted finish: Second (Pac-12 North).

Capsules and rankings by Christian Caple

* Starters are in bold

 

QUARTERBACKS

The skinny: Browning returns as one of the most promising quarterbacks in the Pac-12, and one of only two returning starters at the position in the North division. He showed solid progress as a true freshman last season, and if he can improve his deep throws and make better decisions under pressure, the Huskies’ offense will be that much better. He’ll also have the chance to change the play at the line this season.

The backups: Coach Chris Petersen says the battle for the backup job is still ongoing, and that’s reflected with the “or” tag between Rodriguez and Carta-Samuels. Carta-Samuels was Browning’s backup last season — he made one start when Browning got hurt — but Rodriguez looked good during spring and fall and could sneak into the No. 2 spot.

 

No.

Player

Ht.

Wt.

Yr.

Hometown / Last school

3

Jake Browning

6-2

209

So.

Folsom, Calif. / Folsom

11

K.J. Carta-Samuels

6-2

219

So.

Saratoga, Calif. / Bellarmine Prep (San Jose)

or 7

Tony Rodriguez

6-3

185

Jr.

Stockton, Calif. / Brookside Christian

 

TAILBACKS

The skinny: Gaskin entered last fall’s camp unsure if he was going to play or redshirt, and wound up having the best season ever by a UW true-freshman running back, finishing with 1,302 yards and 14 touchdowns. He enters this year as one of the Pac-12’s top backs, and one of UW’s most important players, blending vision and patience with quickness and straight-line speed.

The backups: Dotson saw limited action as a redshirt freshman last season, rushing 18 times for 42 yards, but is one of the Huskies’ fastest players and has yet to really showcase that speed. Fourth-year junior Lavon Coleman adds depth and experience to the group. It seems true freshman Sean McGrew is expected to redshirt, but an injury or two could change that.

 

No.

Player

Ht.

Wt.

Yr.

Hometown / Last school

9

Myles Gaskin

5-9

192

So.

Lynnwood / O’Dea

10

Jomon Dotson

5-10

174

So.

American Canyon, Calif. / American Canyon

 

WIDE RECEIVERS

The skinny: This might be the Huskies’ most unproven position, though their starters have all played before. Ross missed all of last season due to an ACL tear but is fully healthy and should be a nice weapon this season. McClatcher, another speed option in the slot, gained some valuable experience playing as a freshman last year, and Pettis is UW’s top returning receiver.

The backups: Pounds played three games last season as a true freshman before injuring his knee, but impressed throughout fall camp and should be a factor. So should Baccellia, who had a solid spring and fall and earned praise from coaches. Griffin is a legitimate athlete with nice size, and Fuller, another steady type, will be UW’s only true freshman to play at receiver this season. Oklahoma transfer K.J. Young could eventually be a factor, too. Junior Brayden Lenius is suspended for the first three games.

 

No.

Player

Ht.

Wt.

Yr.

Hometown / Last school

1

John Ross

5-11

190

Jr.

Long Beach, Calif. / Long Beach Jordan

21

Quinten Pounds

5-11

174

RFr.

Cypress, Calif. / Cypress

6

Chico McClatcher

5-7

179

So.

Federal Way / Federal Way

83

Connor Griffin

6-3

223

Jr.

Lake Oswego, Ore. / Lake Oswego

or 12

Aaron Fuller

5-10

198

Fr.

McKinney, Texas / Lovejoy

8

Dante Pettis

6-1

188

Jr.

San Clemente, Calif. / Junipero Serra

19

Andre Baccellia

5-10

171

RFr.

Thousand Oaks, Calif. / Westlake

 

TIGHT ENDS

The skinny: Note that all four players are listed together with the “or” tag, meaning the Huskies apparently view each of them as potential starters — though Daniels, a speedy senior, is the leader of the group. Sample showed some promise last year, and Ajamu missed most of the season due to injury. Dissly is a converted defensive lineman who played tight end in high school and is the biggest dude in the group.

The backups: Jeff Lindquist, the former quarterback, converted to tight end in the spring and provides depth behind the aforementioned four, as does redshirt freshman Michael Neal.

 

No.

Player

Ht.

Wt.

Yr.

Hometown / Last school

15

Darrell Daniels

6-4

241

Sr.

Pittsburg, Calif. / Freedom

or 88

Drew Sample

6-4

245

So.

Bellevue / Newport

or 98

Will Dissly

6-4

272

Jr.

Bozeman, Mont. / Bozeman

or 85

David Ajamu

6-5

249

Jr.

Shelton / Shelton

 

OFFENSIVE LINE

The skinny: A lot more experience here than last season, as every listed starter has started a game before — and Adams, Eldrenkamp, and Shelton were regular starters a year ago. Coaches say McGary has improved quite a bit since last season, and Brostek has been the most consistent lineman to try his hand at right guard during camp. Adams, considering his size and athletic ability, could develop into a dominant left tackle.

The backups: Harris, a true freshman, is the only player listed on this year’s O-line depth chart who didn’t see the field at some point last season. Kirkland has starting experience at right and left tackle, James has starting experience at right tackle, Sosebee has starting experience at guard, and Kneip played some last year, too. Kirkland’s versatility makes him a nice option at both tackle and guard.

 

No.

Player / Pos.

Ht.

Wt.

Yr.

Hometown / Last school

72

Trey Adams / LT

6-8

309

So.

Wenatchee / Wenatchee

73

Andrew Kirkland / LT

6-4

311

Jr.

Portland / Jesuit

52

Jake Eldrenkamp / LG

6-5

297

Sr.

Medina / Bellevue

75

Jesse Sosebee / LG

6-5

311

So.

Garden Grove, Calif. / Edison

79

Coleman Shelton / C

6-4

293

Jr.

Pasadena, Calif. / Loyola

67

Michael Kneip / C

6-5

284

Sr.

Bellevue / Bellevue

60

Shane Brostek / RG

6-4

289

Sr.

Kamuela, Hawaii / Hawaii Prep

56

Nick Harris / RG

6-1

270

Fr.

Inglewood, Calif. / JSerra Catholic

58

Kaleb McGary / RT

6-7

308

So.

Fife / Fife

71

Matt James / RT

6-5

293

So.

Coeur d’Alene, Idaho / Coeur d’Alene

DEFENSIVE LINE

The skinny: With Qualls, Gaines and Vea listed together as starters, the Huskies are about to have a massive defensive front. Mathis is listed as a defensive end on the depth chart but plays the same “buck” position occupied the last two seasons by Travis Feeney and Hau’oli Kikaha, respectively. Qualls has all-conference ability, and Gaines and Vea each excelled in the nose tackle rotation last season. This could be an impressive bunch.

The backups: Johnson worked some with the No. 1 unit at defensive end and should see the field quite a bit, as should the rest of UW’s two-deeps at this position — defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski prefers to rotate quite a bit to keep everyone fresh, and that strategy worked well enough last season. O’Brien, like Mathis, is more of an outside linebacker.

 

No.

Player / Pos.

Ht.

Wt.

Yr.

Hometown / Last school

5

Joe Mathis / DE

6-2

255

Sr.

Ontario, Calif. / Upland

29

Connor O’Brien / DE

6-3

232

Jr.

Trabuco Canyon, Calif. / Santa Margarita

99

Greg Gaines / DT

6-2

318

So.

La Habra, Calif. / La Habra

66

Damion Turpin / DT

6-3

284

Sr.

Compton, Calif. / Dominguez

11

Elijah Qualls / DT

6-1

321

Jr.

Petaluma, Calif. / Casa Grande

96

Shane Bowman / DT

6-4

287

So.

Bellevue / Bellevue

50

Vita Vea / DE

6-5

332

So.

Milpitas, Calif. / Milpitas

92

Jaylen Johnson / DE

6-3

280

So.

Corona, Calif. / Centennial

 

LINEBACKERS

The skinny: Victor and Bierria were each crucial pieces of UW’s defense a year ago, and both seem primed for big seasons again in 2016. Victor, particularly, looks like a solid NFL prospect. Wooching spent last season behind Feeney at the buck spot but switched to strongside linebacker this year and held down the No. 1 spot throughout fall camp.

The backups: Expect Bartlett to share snaps with Wooching and end up playing quite a bit. The Huskies will be understandably hesitant to take Victor and Bierria off the field, but Burr-Kirven got some experience playing as a true freshman last season, and Beavers looks to be a promising young player, too. UW’s depth took a hit with the loss of Sean Constantine to a broken ankle.

 

No.

Player / Pos.

Ht.

Wt.

Yr.

Hometown / Last school

36

Azeem Victor / MLB

6-3

230

Jr.

Compton, Calif. / Pomona

15

DJ Beavers / MLB

6-0

215

RFr.

Culver City, Calif. / Crespi Carmelite

7

Keishawn Bierria / WLB

6-1

221

Jr.

Carson, Calif. / Narbonne

25

Ben Burr-Kirven / WLB

6-0

214

So.

Menlo Park, Calif. / Sacred Heart Prep

28

Psalm Wooching / SAM

6-4

231

Sr.

Kailua-Kona, Hawaii / Kealakehe

17

Tevis Bartlett / SAM

6-2

230

So.

Cheyenne, Wyo. / Cheyenne East

 

SECONDARY

The skinny: Simply put, the Huskies are loaded here. Baker and Jones were first-team All-Pac-12 selections last year and likely NFL draft picks after this season. McIntosh is a hard-hitting safety, and King and Gardenhire are essentially co-starters, because the Huskies play so much nickel that they essentially start five DBs.

The backups: Beaver and Walker are each coming off ACL injuries, and each provides a veteran presence behind the No. 1 unit. Turner played some last season and is one of the team’s biggest hitters. Miller could himself be a standout cornerback some day, and led UW in interceptions during spring practices. Joyner is healthy after tearing his ACL last season and should also contribute.

 

No.

Player / Pos.

Ht.

Wt.

Yr.

Hometown / Last school

32

Budda Baker / FS

5-10

192

Jr.

Bellevue / Bellevue

9

Brandon Beaver / S

6-0

191

Sr.

Compton, Calif. / Dominguez

or 21

Taylor Rapp / S

6-0

202

Fr.

Bellingham / Sehome

14

Jojo McIntosh / SS

6-1

209

So.

Canyon Country, Calif. / Chaminade Prep

24

Ezekiel Turner / S

6-2

210

Jr.

Pasadena, Maryland / L.A. Pierce

or 27

Trevor Walker / S

5-11

192

Jr.

Arlington, Texas / Mansfield Timberview

26

Sidney Jones / CB

6-0

181

Jr.

Diamond Bar, Calif. / West Covina

23

Jordan Miller / CB

6-1

176

So.

Oceanside, Calif. / Oceanside

4

Austin Joyner / CB

5-10

190

RFr.

Marysville / Marysville-Pilchuck

20

Kevin King / CB

6-3

192

Sr.

Oakland, Calif. / Bishop O’Dowd

or 3

Darren Gardenhire / CB

5-11

185

Jr.

Long Beach, Calif. / Cabrillo

 

SPECIALISTS

The skinny: Van Winkle has been one of the Pac-12’s most consistent kickers the past two seasons. Vizcaino served as UW’s primary kickoff specialist last season and also punted four times, so full-time punting will be new for him. The Huskies are set in the return game: Ross is one of the most dangerous kick returners in the country with three career touchdowns, and Pettis has three punt-return touchdowns in his career and set a UW record by averaging 16.9 yards per return last season.

 

No.

Player / Pos

Ht.

Wt.

Yr.

Hometown / Last school

48

Cameron Van Winkle / PK

5-10

186

Sr.

Fall City / Mount Si

43

Tristan Vizcaino / PK

6-2

206

Jr.

Chino Hills, Calif. / Damien

43

Tristan Vizcaino / P

6-2

206

Jr.

Chino Hills, Calif. / Damien

1

John Ross / KR

5-11

190

Jr.

Long Beach, Calif. / Long Beach Jordan

4

Austin Joyner / KR

5-10

190

RFr.

Marysville / Marysville-Pilchuck

8

Dante Pettis / PR

6-1

188

Jr.

San Clemente, Calif. / Junipero Serra

6

Chico McClatcher / PR

5-7

179

So.

Federal Way / Federal Way

51

Luke Hutchison / LS

6-2

225

Jr.

Carnation / O’Dea

49

A.J. Carty / LS

6-2

230

RFr.

Santa Ana, Calif. / Servite

5

Jeff Lindquist / HLD

6-3

246

Sr.

Mercer Island / Mercer Island

Huskies’ schedule

Sept. 3

Rutgers at Washington, 11 a.m., Pac-12 Network

Huskies are 26-point favorites in season opener.

Sept. 10

Idaho at Washington, 2 p.m., Pac-12 Network

Don’t think Husky Stadium will sell out for this yawner.

Sept. 17

Portland State at Washington, 5 p.m., Pac-12 Network

PSU did beat Washington State last season, but Huskies will be huge favorites in this one.

Sept. 24

Washington at Arizona, TBA

First real test of the season comes in Tucson, where Huskies haven’t won since 2006.

Sept. 30

Stanford at Washington, 6 p.m., ESPN

Should be first sellout at Husky Stadium since 2013 Apple Cup, and could have Pac-12 North title implications.

Oct. 8

Washington at Oregon, TBA

Huskies have lost 12 consecutive games to the Ducks, but have their best shot in years at snapping the streak.

Oct. 22

Oregon State at Washington, TBA

Easiest Pac-12 game on the schedule. Huskies routed Beavers last year in Corvallis.

Oct. 29

Washington at Utah, TBA

Utes’ starting QB is Troy Williams, the former Husky who transferred after the 2014 season.

Nov. 5

Washington at California, TBA

Huskies have won their past three games in Berkeley.

Nov. 12

USC at Washington, TBA

Trojans looking for revenge after UW’s upset in the Coliseum last season.

Nov. 19

Arizona State at Washington, TBA

Can Huskies beat Sun Devils for first time since 2001?

Nov. 25

Washington at Washington State, 12:30 p.m., FOX or FS1

Should be the most meaningful Apple Cup — for both teams — in recent memory.

