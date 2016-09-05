Huskies vs. Idaho game notes, depth chart

Here are the game notes and depth chart for Washington’s 2 p.m. Saturday game against the Idaho Vandals at Husky Stadium. The depth chart can be found on page 9. There are no changes.
UW-Idaho game notes by christiancaple on Scribd
September 5, 2016 10:52 AM
Here are the game notes and depth chart for Washington’s 2 p.m. Saturday game against the Idaho Vandals at Husky Stadium. The depth chart can be found on page 9. There are no changes.
UW-Idaho game notes by christiancaple on Scribd
A proud native of Longview, Wash., Christian Caple joins The News Tribune after covering Washington State football and men's basketball for two years at the Spokesman-Review in Spokane (though he lived in Pullman). He is a 2010 graduate of the University of Washington, an avid NWAACC basketball fan, and is unsure how to proceed now that Breaking Bad is over.
Comments