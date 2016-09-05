Huskies in the NFL: Dwayne Washington, Cory Littleton, Tani Tupou, Josh Perkins make opening-day rosters

Four former Huskies made opening-day rosters as rookies for NFL teams.
Three of them were undrafted free agents. That group includes linebacker Cory Littleton, who made the Los Angeles Rams’ 53-man roster; tight end Josh Perkins, who made the roster of the Atlanta Falcons; and fullback/defensive tackle Tani Tupou, who was waived by the Seahawks during final cuts on Saturday, was then signed by the Seahawks again on Monday to fill their final roster spot.
Former UW tailback Dwayne Washington, a seventh-round draft pick of the Detroit Lions, made the Lions’ roster after an impressive preseason in which he returned a kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown and scored on a 58-yard touchdown run.
Former UW linebacker Travis Feeney, a sixth-round pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers, did not make the Steelers’ final roster. He was instead signed to their practice squad.
Another former Husky, receiver Kasen Williams, signed to the Seahawks’ practice squad. Former UW receiver Jaydon Mickens signed to the Oakland Raiders’ practice squad, while the Raiders waived former UW receiver Marvin Hall. Former UW defensive back Travell Dixon signed to the Carolina Panthers’ practice squad.
A few updates on former Huskies with NFL service time who were recently waived and/or signed with practice squads ...
--- Former UW tailback Bishop Sankey, waived last week by the Tennessee Titans, signed with the practice squad of the New England Patriots.
--- The Chicago Bears signed former UW linebacker John Timu to their practice squad.
--- Former UW receiver Kevin Smith was waived by the Seahawks on Saturday.
--- Former UW linebacker Donald Butler was waived by the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday.
--- The New Orleans Saints cut former UW offensive lineman Khalif Barnes.
Former Huskies on opening-day NFL rosters with NFL service time include: LB Mason Foster, Washington; S Dashon Goldson, Atlanta; WR Jermaine Kearse, Seattle; OL Senio Kelemete, New Orleans; CB Marcus Peters, Kansas City; TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins, Tampa Bay; DT Danny Shelton, Cleveland; LB Shaq Thompson, Carolina; CB Desmond Trufant, Atlanta.
LB Hau’oli Kikaha tore his ACL in June and will spend the 2016 season on injured reserve. FB Marcel Reece, a Pro Bowl selection last season, will begin the season on the “suspended by commissioner” list after testing positive for a banned substance last year. Reece had to sit the final game of the 2015 season, was not allowed to play in the Pro Bowl and must sit the first three games of 2016. (He has since explained that an internal chemical reaction to a permitted substance is what triggered the positive test, and told Pro Football Talk the NFL agreed that he did not knowingly violate the league’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs.)
