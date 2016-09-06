Huskies ranked No. 8 in AP top 25 poll, No. 11 in coaches poll

The Washington Huskies have cracked the top-10 of the Associated Press top 25 poll after just one game.
The latest poll has the Huskies at No. 8, their highest ranking since the Nov. 4, 2001 poll in which they were also ranked No. 8.
UW also moved up in the USA Today coaches poll, from No. 18 to No. 11.
Here is the full AP top 25. Stanford remains just ahead of Washington at No. 7. Oregon is the only other Pac-12 team ranked, at No. 24.
1. Alabama
2. Clemson
3. Florida State
4. Ohio State
5. Michigan
6. Houston
7. Stanford
8. Washington
9. Georgia
10. Wisconsin
11. Texas
12. Michigan State
13. Louisville
14. Oklahoma
15. TCU
16. Iowa
17. Tennessee
18. Notre Dame
19. Mississippi
20. Texas A&M
21. LSU
22. Oklahoma State
23. Baylor
24. Oregon
25. Miami
Comments