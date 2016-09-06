Huskies Insider Blog

September 6, 2016 11:25 AM

Huskies ranked No. 8 in AP top 25 poll, No. 11 in coaches poll

By Christian Caple

The Washington Huskies have cracked the top-10 of the Associated Press top 25 poll after just one game.

The latest poll has the Huskies at No. 8, their highest ranking since the Nov. 4, 2001 poll in which they were also ranked No. 8.

UW also moved up in the USA Today coaches poll, from No. 18 to No. 11.

Here is the full AP top 25. Stanford remains just ahead of Washington at No. 7. Oregon is the only other Pac-12 team ranked, at No. 24.

1. Alabama

2. Clemson

3. Florida State

4. Ohio State

5. Michigan

6. Houston

7. Stanford

8. Washington

9. Georgia

10. Wisconsin

11. Texas

12. Michigan State

13. Louisville

14. Oklahoma

15. TCU

16. Iowa

17. Tennessee

18. Notre Dame

19. Mississippi

20. Texas A&M

21. LSU

22. Oklahoma State

23. Baylor

24. Oregon

25. Miami

Huskies coach Chris Petersen reflects on win over Rutgers

