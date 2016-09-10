Tale of the tape: Washington 59, Idaho 14

Let’s take a look at Washington’s 59-14 victory over Idaho on Saturday with a capsulated recap.
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE GAME -- Who else? Jake Browning tied a school record with five touchdown passes -- only three other UW quarterbacks have done that -- and completed 23 of 28 pass attempts for 294 yards and a rating of 229.3. He now has eight touchdown passes and 581 yards through the Huskies’ first two games, and barely played in the second half in either contest.
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE GAME -- There are a few candidates here. Baker probably gets the nod after tying for the team lead in tackles with six, including 1.5 tackles for loss and a half-sack, plus his forced fumble on the opening kickoff. Vita Vea was good, too, finishing with three tackles and 1.5 sacks. And Connor O’Brien did have a 48-yard interception return for a touchdown. But we’ll give it to Baker, considering the significance of his forced fumble (while also acknowleding that, yes, that was actually a special-teams play).
PLAY OF THE GAME -- Like last week, it’s difficult to single out one play in a game that was decided by 45 points. So we might as well just go with the first one -- Budda Baker’s forced fumble on the opening kickoff, followed by Keishawn Bierria’s recovery. Baker said he wasn’t even supposed to be where he was on that play -- his assignment dictated otherwise -- but he saw a gap and figured he’d shoot it. He hit Idaho returner Callen Hightower hard enough to jar the ball loose, and Bierria fell on it. Jake Browning threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to Dante Pettis on the next play.
STAT OF THE GAME -- After a sluggish first quarter, the Huskies outgained the Vandals 233 to 9 in the second quarter -- and held Idaho without a first down in that period. Idaho had only four first downs in the entire first half.
QUOTABLE -- “We just got whupped.” -- Idaho coach Paul Petrino.
UP NEXT -- Portland State at Washington, 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17. Pac-12 Networks has the telecast.
