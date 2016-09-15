Pac-12 picks, Week 3

Through the first two weeks of this 2016 college football season, my against-the-spread prediction record is nothing to write home about. But if I did, it would go something like this:
“Dear parents,
Utah, California and Oregon really blew it for me last week.
Regards,
Your son.”
Time for another week of picks, one that hopefully improves my winning percentage after a Jeff Fisher-esque start to the season.
As always, all lines come courtesy of VegasInsider.com, and my pick for the Huskies game will come in a separate post on Friday. And remember, all lines are for entertaining gamblers only.
Last week: 8-2 straight up, 3-5 against the spread.
Season: 19-3 straight up, 7-10 against the spread.
FRIDAY
Arizona State at Texas-San Antonio, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2 (ASU by 19.5) -- UTSA lost to Colorado State by nine points. Colorado State lost to Colorado by 37 points. Using the transitive property, Kalen Ballage should be able to outscore these guys by himself. The pick: Arizona State 48, Texas-San Antonio 20.
SATURDAY
Idaho at Washington State, 11 a.m., Pac-12 Networks (WSU by 26) -- After the Cougars showed the requisite toughness to cover the spread in a loss to Boise State last week, I think they’ll rally around coach Mike Leach, throw the ball 80 times and show Idaho what a JC softball team really looks like. The pick: WSU 63, Idaho 28.
Colorado at Michigan, 12:30 p.m., Big Ten Network (Michigan by 20) -- Have this sneaking feeling the Buffaloes will really make a statement in this game. And that statement is: “We’re good enough to only lose by 14 in the Big House.” The pick: Michigan 38, Colorado 24.
Oregon at Nebraska, 12:30 p.m., ABC (Nebraska by 3) -- Mike Riley’s old nemesis comes to his new town. What to make of these Ducks? Or these ‘Huskers? They’re both 2-0, but none of those victories have been particularly instructive. So maybe we’ll just take the home team. The pick: Nebraska 31, Oregon 27.
Idaho State at Oregon State, 2 p.m., Pac-12 Networks (no line) -- The Beavers’ losing streak will end at 10 games. Almost certainly. Probably. I mean, it should. I’m pretty sure. We’ll see. The pick: Oregon State 41, Idaho State 14.
USC at Stanford, 5 p.m., ABC (Stanford by 8.5) -- These teams played each other in their Pac-12 opener last year, too, with the Cardinal pulling off what at the time was viewed as a pretty big upset in the Coliseum. Don’t know if I trust the Trojans to achieve payback, though. The pick: Stanford 35, USC 24.
UCLA at Brigham Young, 7:15 p.m., ESPN2 (UCLA by 3) -- BYU is preparing for its third consecutive Pac-12 opponent after beating Arizona on a last-second field goal, then losing to Utah on a failed two-point conversion try in the final seconds. Here’s a guess that Josh Rosen and UCLA avoid any such late-game consternation. The pick: UCLA 31, BYU 17.
Utah at San Jose State, 7:30 p.m., CBS Sports (Utah by 13) -- The Spartans put 66 points on Portland State last week, but I’m guessing Utah’s defense might be a stad stiffer. The pick: Utah 34, San Jose State 20.
Texas at California, 7:30 p.m., ESPN (Texas by 7) -- Is Texas really the 11th-best team in the country? Does it matter? The pick: Texas 42, California 28.
Hawaii at Arizona, 7:45 p.m., Pac-12 Networks (Arizona by 24.5) -- I truly have no idea what to do with this point spread, since Arizona looked so awful last week against Grambling. Picking Hawaii to cover on the road is dangerous, but there is little reason to have faith in the Wildcats right now. The pick: Arizona 35, Hawaii 20.
