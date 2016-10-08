Huskies Insider Blog

October 8, 2016 4:15 PM

WR Chico McClatcher, OL Shane Brostek out vs. Oregon due to injury

By Christian Caple

EUGENE, Ore.

The Washington Huskies will be without two starters on Saturday against Oregon.

Sophomore receiver Chico McClatcher and fifth-year senior offensive lineman Shane Brostek are each out against the Ducks due to “injury-related reasons,” a UW spokesperson said. Neither made the trip.

McClatcher, the former Federal Way High star, leads the Huskies with 313 receiving yards on 16 catches with four touchdowns.

Brostek started each of UW’s first five games at right guard. Fourth-year juior Andrew Kirkland was at right guard with the No. 1 offensive line during warumps, and it appears he will start in Brostek’s place.

