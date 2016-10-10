Huskies QB Jake Browning voted Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week (plus an OSU kickoff time)

Huskies quarterback Jake Browning was voted Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week after throwing a school-record six touchdown passes and running for two scores in Washington’s 70-21 victory at Oregon.
This is Browning’s first conference player of the week award. He completed 22 of 28 passes against the Ducks for 304 yards, throwing three touchdown passes to John Ross, two to Dante Pettis and one to tailback Jomon Dotson. He also scored on touchdown runs of 1 and 7 yards, tying the Pac-12 single-game record with eight total touchdowns. Browning leads the country in touchdown passes (23) and passing efficiency (204.86).
Also, it was announced Monday that Washington’s Oct. 22 home game against Oregon State will kickoff at 3:30 p.m. and air on the Pac-12 Networks.
