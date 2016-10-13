Pac-12 picks, Week 7: the Watch Football All Day edition

With the Huskies on their bye week, this Saturday is for watching a bunch of other Pac-12 action.
And while there are only five games, they’re spread nicely throughout the day; you can sit in front of a television at 12:30 p.m. for USC-Arizona and stay there until the conclusion of WSU-UCLA at about 11 p.m. without any down time.
A two-week against-the-spread record of 8-4 has the season record sitting a bit above .500 now. Let’s see if we can’t keep it there with this week’s five-game slate. All lines come courtesy of the AP wire, and are for several purposes, probably.
Last week: 5-1 straight-up, 4-2 against the spread.
Overall: 43-8 straight-up, 23-19-2 against the spread.
SATURDAY
USC at Arizona, 12:30 p.m., FOX (USC by 8) -- Through three weeks of conference play, there are only two teams without a Pac-12 victory: Oregon and Arizona. The same will be true on Sunday morning. The pick: USC 41, Arizona 21.
Utah at Oregon State, 1 p.m., Pac-12 Networks (Utah by 9) -- So, the Beavers beat California, proving that they might indeed be heading in the right direction. And now they’re playing a team that Cal beat. But ... I don’t know, I just don’t trust OSU to do it two weeks in a row. The pick: Utah 35, Oregon State 24.
Stanford at Notre Dame, 4:30 p.m., NBC (Notre Dame by 3) -- The last time both of these teams were unranked when they played each other was 2009. And while Notre Dame’s issues have been well-publicized, nobody who watched the Cardinal play the last two weeks would be comfortable picking it to win on the road. Brian Kelly shouldn’t have to rip his players after this one. The pick: Notre Dame 31, Stanford 21.
Arizona State at Colorado, 5 p.m., Pac-12 Networks (Colorado by 13) -- This feels like a huge betting line, considering Arizona State just beat UCLA with its backup quarterback and starter Manny Wilkins is expected to return this week. I like a Buffaloes victory and an ASU cover. The pick: Colorado 35, Arizona State 28.
UCLA at Washington State, 7:30 p.m., ESPN (WSU by 6.5) -- The Cougars really have their offense going now, both through the air and on the ground, and they made Stanford look like a bottomfeeder last week. Think they might do the same to the struggling Bruins on a chilly night in Pullman. The pick: Washington State 45, UCLA 20.
