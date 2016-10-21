Huskies Insider Blog

October 21, 2016

Huskies picked 6th in preseason Pac-12 men’s basketball media poll

By Christian Caple

The Washington Huskies men’s basketball team was picked sixth in the preseason Pac-12 media poll, released today at the league’s media day in San Francisco.

Oregon, with 23 of 27 first-place votes, was picked to win the Pac-12, with Arizona coming in at No. 2.

The Huskies were picked to finish 11th last season before finishing with a 9-9 conference record, tied for sixth in the Pac-12 standings. They lost their top three scorers from a year ago -- guards Andrew Andrews and Dejounte Murray, and forward Marquese Chriss -- but are receiving some preseason attention after adding freshman guard Markelle Fultz, the projected No. 1 pick in the 2017 NBA draft.

Here is the full preseason poll:

TEAM / (first-place votes) / POINTS

1. Oregon (23) 320

2. Arizona (4) 298

3. UCLA 259

4. California 209

5. Colorado 199

6. Washington 167

7. USC 163

8. Utah 142

9. Oregon State 122

10. Stanford 119

11. Arizona State 78

12. Washington State 30

Huskies Insider Blog

