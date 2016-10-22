Huskies outside linebacker Joe Mathis won’t play against Oregon State due to injury

One of Washington’s most importand pass rushers won’t play today against Oregon State.
Joe Mathis, a senior outside linebacker and UW’s leader in sacks, is out due to an unspecified injury, the News Tribune has learned. The Seattle Times first reported the news.
Mathis’ backup at buck linebacker (or defensive end) is fourth-year junior Connor O’Brien, who has seven tackles, a sack and two tackles for loss this season. Mathis leads the team with five sacks, and is tied for the team lead with 7.5 tackles for loss. He was recently included on FOX Sports reporter Bruce Feldman’s midseason All-America team.
