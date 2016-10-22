Tale of the tape: Washington 41, Oregon State 17

As always, let’s take a capsulated look back at Washington’s 41-17 victory over Oregon State on Saturday at Husky Stadium.
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE GAME -- Let’s go with junior receiver Dante Pettis, who had another big game with four catches for 112 yards and two touchdowns. The first, a 23-yard throw from Jake Browning, required a juke move and broken tackle. The second, a 41-yard throw from Browning, required Pettis to simply run under the ball and catch it, because he was rather open. Pettis now has 27 catches for 457 yards and eight touchdowns this season. Honorable mention: John Ross (4 catches, 115 yards) and Myles Gaskin (18 carries, 128 yards).
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE GAME -- Washington’s tackles were pretty well distributed -- Jojo McIntosh and Keishawn Bierria tied for the team lead with five each -- and the Huskies only had one sack. So it’s hard to decide on a player of the game here. But we’ll go ahead and give it to fourth-year junior Connor O’Brien, who filled in for the injured Joe Mathis at defensive end and finished with four tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and UW’s only sack.
PLAY OF THE GAME -- The flea-flicker pass from Browning to Ross on UW’s first possession gave the Huskies a first down at OSU’s 11-yard line, which set up their first touchdown three plays later when Browning scored on a 1-yard run.
STAT OF THE GAME -- The Huskies led 31-0 at halftime, meaning they have outscored their first seven opponents 200-24 in the first half this season.
QUOTABLE -- “You’re playing the fine margin of do you run the ball and get conservative, or do you run your normal offense and see how that goes? So you go back and forth kind of. But I think when you get these fast starts, you’ve got to keep playing the whole game. When you’re up by that much, you’ve really got to stay focused. We’re going to run the ball. They know we’re going to run the ball. They’re putting eight people in the box. Some of that stuff it’s like … that’s why Dante was so open on that one on third down, because there was literally 10 people in the box. So are you going to launch it on them or are you going to run the ball? We obviously need to get better at some of that stuff, and they’re a very well-coached team and schematically they’re pretty good.” -- Browning on the difficulty of playing offense with a big lead
UP NEXT -- Washington at Utah, 12:30 p.m. PT, Saturday, Oct. 29. FOX Sports 1 has the telecast from Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City.
Christian Caple: 253-597-8437, @ChristianCaple
