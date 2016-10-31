Huskies linebacker Azeem Victor named one of 12 semifinalists for Butkus Award

Washington Huskies linebacker Azeem Victor has been named one of 12 semifinalists for the Butkus Award, which seeks to honor the top linebacker in college football.
Victor leads the Huskies with 64 tackles in eight games, and ranks fourth in the Pac-12 in tackles per game with 8.0. He had a career-best 16 tackles during UW’s 31-24 victory at Utah, a performance that earned him Walter Camp FBS defensive player of the week honors.
Here is the full list of semifinalists:
Ryan Anderson, University of Alabama
Jerome Baker, The Ohio State University
Kendall Beckwith, Louisiana State University
Jack Cichy, University of Wisconsin
Zach Cunningham, Vanderbilt University
Jarrad Davis, University of Florida
Reuben Foster, University of Alabama
Malik Jefferson, University of Texas
Josey Jewell, University of Iowa
Micah Kiser, University of Virginia
Raekwon McMillan, The Ohio State University
Azeem Victor, University of Washington
