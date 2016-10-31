Huskies Insider Blog

October 31, 2016 11:06 AM

Huskies linebacker Azeem Victor named one of 12 semifinalists for Butkus Award

Huskies Insider Blog

University of Washington football and basketball

By Christian Caple

ccaple@thenewstribune.com

Washington Huskies linebacker Azeem Victor has been named one of 12 semifinalists for the Butkus Award, which seeks to honor the top linebacker in college football.

Victor leads the Huskies with 64 tackles in eight games, and ranks fourth in the Pac-12 in tackles per game with 8.0. He had a career-best 16 tackles during UW’s 31-24 victory at Utah, a performance that earned him Walter Camp FBS defensive player of the week honors.

Here is the full list of semifinalists:

Ryan Anderson, University of Alabama

Jerome Baker, The Ohio State University

Kendall Beckwith, Louisiana State University

Jack Cichy, University of Wisconsin

Zach Cunningham, Vanderbilt University

Jarrad Davis, University of Florida

Reuben Foster, University of Alabama

Malik Jefferson, University of Texas

Josey Jewell, University of Iowa

Micah Kiser, University of Virginia

Raekwon McMillan, The Ohio State University

Azeem Victor, University of Washington

Related content

Huskies Insider Blog

Comments

Videos

WR Dante Pettis discusses his game-winning punt-return TD

View more video

About Christian Caple

@christiancaple

A proud native of Longview, Wash., Christian Caple joins The News Tribune after covering Washington State football and men's basketball for two years at the Spokesman-Review in Spokane (though he lived in Pullman). He is a 2010 graduate of the University of Washington, an avid NWAACC basketball fan, and is unsure how to proceed now that Breaking Bad is over.

Sports Videos