Jake Browning named Maxwell Award semifinalist; Budda Baker named semifinalist for Bednarik Award

National recognition continues to accompany the Washington Huskies’ undefeated record and top-4 national ranking.
On Monday, sophomore quarterback Jake Browning was named one of 18 semifinalists for the Maxwell Award, which is given annually to the best collegiate football player. And junior safety Budda Baker was named one of 18 semifinalists for the Bednaik Award, which seeks to honor the nation’s most outstanding defensive player.
Earlier today, junior linebacker Azeem Victor was named one of 12 semifinalists for the Butkus Award, given to the nation’s best linebacker. And Baker was named earlier this season as one of 16 finalists for the Jim Thorpe Award, given annually to the nation’s top defensive back.
Here are the Maxwell Award semifinalists. Washington State quarterback Luke Falk is on the list, too:
DE Jonathan Allen, Alabama
RB Saquon Barkley, Penn State
QB J.T. Barrett, Ohio State
QB Jake Browning, Washington
RB Dalvin Cook, Florida State
QB Luke Falk, Washington State
RB Leonard Fournette, LSU
QB Jalen Hurts, Alabama
QB Lamar Jackson, Louisville
QB Trevor Knight, Texas A&M
QB Patrick Mahomes, Texas Tech
QB Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma
RB Christian McCaffrey, Stanford
ATH Jabril Peppers, Michigan
RB Donnel Pumphrey, San Diego State
QB Mitch Trubisky, North Carolina
QB Deshaun Watson, Clemson
WR Dede Westbrook, Oklahoma
And here are the semifinalists for the Bednarik Award.
DE Jonathan Allen, Alabama
S Budda Baker, Washington
DE Derek Barnett, Tennessee
LB Zach Cunningham, Vanderbilt
LB Jarrad Davis, Florida
DE Hunter Dimick, Utah
LB Reuben Foster, Alabama
DE Myles Garrett, Texas A&M
S Nate Gerry, Nebraska
DE Arden Key, LSU
CB Desmond King, Iowa
DE Carl Lawson, Auburn
ATH Jabril Peppers, Michigan
DE Ejuan Price, Pittsburgh
CB Cordrea Tankersley, Clemson
DE Solomon Thomas, Stanford
CB Tre’Davious White, LSU
DE Christian Wilkins, Clemson
Comments