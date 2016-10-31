Huskies Insider Blog

October 31, 2016 1:04 PM

Jake Browning named Maxwell Award semifinalist; Budda Baker named semifinalist for Bednarik Award

By Christian Caple

National recognition continues to accompany the Washington Huskies’ undefeated record and top-4 national ranking.

On Monday, sophomore quarterback Jake Browning was named one of 18 semifinalists for the Maxwell Award, which is given annually to the best collegiate football player. And junior safety Budda Baker was named one of 18 semifinalists for the Bednaik Award, which seeks to honor the nation’s most outstanding defensive player.

Earlier today, junior linebacker Azeem Victor was named one of 12 semifinalists for the Butkus Award, given to the nation’s best linebacker. And Baker was named earlier this season as one of 16 finalists for the Jim Thorpe Award, given annually to the nation’s top defensive back.

Here are the Maxwell Award semifinalists. Washington State quarterback Luke Falk is on the list, too:

DE Jonathan Allen, Alabama

RB Saquon Barkley, Penn State

QB J.T. Barrett, Ohio State

QB Jake Browning, Washington

RB Dalvin Cook, Florida State

QB Luke Falk, Washington State

RB Leonard Fournette, LSU

QB Jalen Hurts, Alabama

QB Lamar Jackson, Louisville

QB Trevor Knight, Texas A&M

QB Patrick Mahomes, Texas Tech

QB Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma

RB Christian McCaffrey, Stanford

ATH Jabril Peppers, Michigan

RB Donnel Pumphrey, San Diego State

QB Mitch Trubisky, North Carolina

QB Deshaun Watson, Clemson

WR Dede Westbrook, Oklahoma

And here are the semifinalists for the Bednarik Award.

DE Jonathan Allen, Alabama

S Budda Baker, Washington

DE Derek Barnett, Tennessee

LB Zach Cunningham, Vanderbilt

LB Jarrad Davis, Florida

DE Hunter Dimick, Utah

LB Reuben Foster, Alabama

DE Myles Garrett, Texas A&M

S Nate Gerry, Nebraska

DE Arden Key, LSU

CB Desmond King, Iowa

DE Carl Lawson, Auburn

ATH Jabril Peppers, Michigan

DE Ejuan Price, Pittsburgh

CB Cordrea Tankersley, Clemson

DE Solomon Thomas, Stanford

CB Tre’Davious White, LSU

DE Christian Wilkins, Clemson

