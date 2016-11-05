Washington Huskies vs. California Golden Bears live updates

Follow along for live updates as the No. 4 Washington Huskies visit the California Golden Bears for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff at Memorial Stadium. ESPN has the telecast.
November 5, 2016 6:43 PM
Follow along for live updates as the No. 4 Washington Huskies visit the California Golden Bears for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff at Memorial Stadium. ESPN has the telecast.
A proud native of Longview, Wash., Christian Caple joins The News Tribune after covering Washington State football and men's basketball for two years at the Spokesman-Review in Spokane (though he lived in Pullman). He is a 2010 graduate of the University of Washington, an avid NWAACC basketball fan, and is unsure how to proceed now that Breaking Bad is over.
Comments