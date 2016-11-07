Joe Mathis, Huskies sacks leader, will not return this season due to foot injury

The Washington Huskies will be without their top pass rusher for the rest of the season.
Senior outside linebacker Joe Mathis, who leads UW with five sacks, will have surgery to repair the foot injury that has kept him out of the Huskies’ last three games, coach Chris Petersen announced Monday.
Mathis has been trying to rehab his foot, Petersen said, and the team originally hoped he would be able to return from the injury later this season. But it was determined that surgery was the best option.
Fourth-year junior Connor O’Brien has been starting in Mathis’ spot, with redshirt freshman Benning Potoa’e playing some, too.
“Fortunately, the next guys have been playing, and they’ve been playing hard getting meaningful reps and all that,” Petersen said, “and that’s just how it goes.”
